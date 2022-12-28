Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The City Of Lake Charles Eases Alcohol Laws For New Year’s Day
New Year's Day is on a Sunday this year which is usually governed by local ordinances preventing the sale of hard liquor within city limits. On a normal Sunday in Lake Charles city limits you could only buy beer and wine with a low alcohol content, but that's not so this Sunday.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022. Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges). Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000. Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer. Kelly...
KPLC TV
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of their way because that structure is again closed. It’s a concern to many, including some members of St. Mary of the Lake Church. First, the hurricane took...
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve. Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.
KPLC TV
SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bail bonds are not what you picture when you think of the holidays, but for many, it’s what’s going to allow them to see their loved ones just in time for new years. “Everybody wants to be home for the holidays to be...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
[PHOTOS] Top 5 Cheapest Places To Rent In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Take a look inside five of the cheapest rental properties in Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an affordable housing option, take a look at the list below and help spread the word. Share this article with your family and friends. Top 5 Cheapest Places...
KPLC TV
Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a sports fisherman concerned about the regulation of trout fishing, you have until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, to comment on proposed changes. State Wildlife and Fisheries officials propose to require keepers to be a bit larger than before. Captain Carmen Angelini...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in January
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Jan. 7, 2023. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
KPLC TV
Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties. The Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFargue said the the town had to overcome quite a few obstacles. “Not only did we have a water leak, we had a major gas station go down with...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles firefighters remember Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders put their lives on the line during Hurricane Laura. We caught up with some Lake Charles firefighters who are looking back and telling us why they are so grateful two years after the storm. On Aug. 27, 2020, Laura made landfall in Lake...
KPLC TV
U.S. Department of Transportation awards $150M for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it is awarding $150 million in Mega Grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu Bridge replacement project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. Earlier this month, DOTD held a public hearing on the project where state representative Phillip...
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations in place for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers. Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
KPLC TV
Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin held a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected officials yesterday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Comments / 0