BEVERLY, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- Forty people have been forced out of their homes in Beverly after a fire left extensive damage an apartment complex. Firefighters were called to the apartments on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday after flames broke out in one of the units and started spreading. Beverly Fire Chief Peter O'Connor said it was a "stubborn" fire. It took more than ten hours to contain.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO