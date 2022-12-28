Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOK-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating an incident under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate that led to the death of a pedestrian. HPD said emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-59 just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived...
WTOK-TV
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WTOK-TV
Good-natured memorial erected for felled City of Hattiesburg Christmas tree
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A good-natured memorial has been set up on the site where once stood a Christmas tree that was a memorial itself to honor a late City of Hattiesburg employee. The Christmas tree that had been erected in Hattiesburg’s downtown roundabout on Dec. 21 lasted less than...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning. City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car. The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated...
WTOK-TV
Tate’s Fireworks sees uptick in sales for New Year’s celebrations
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - As we close out the year, many maybe celebrating the new year with a bang. Several people were out at Tate’s Fireworks in Marion on Saturday buying fireworks to ring in the new year. The owner, Jeff Tate, said sales have picked up since the...
WTOK-TV
Funeral arrangements set for retired Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral services for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr., will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Meridian. Mr. Forbert, 99, was born February 13, 1923, in New Orleans, La. He died Dec. 29, 2022, at North Pointe Health Rehabilitation Services in Meridian. After high school graduation, he attended Mississippi State University, studying aeronautical engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at this time. He completed his training and flew P-51s in World War II and was called to active duty with the Mississippi Air National Guard for the Korean War, where he was a pilot with the 18th Fighter-Bomber Group. He was named Wing Commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian from 1970-1978. He was a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and was appointed by Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Veteran Home Purchase Board from 2003-2008. His love of flight and his knowledge of military aircraft was present throughout his military career and was used to teach flight as well as encourage many men and women who found Meridian their temporary home. He was an active presence at Key Field and NAS up until recently.
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
breezynews.com
Two Lives Lost in Neshoba County House Fire on Choctaw Indians Tribal Lands
On December 26, a house fire with fatalities occurred in the Pearl River Community in Neshoba County on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety shows that the fire started at around 1:30 am on Oswald Road. Choctaw Fire Department responded and, upon arrival on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside the dwelling. Identification of these individuals will not be disclosed at this time. Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, and no other information will be released at this time.
WDAM-TV
HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Any information about the incident...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WTOK-TV
Deer hunting season is almost over
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Luke Atkins of Atkins Taxidermy in Union, MS has been a taxidermist for 17 years. Atkins became a taxidermist because of his love of being outdoors, trapping, and being around animals. He said the time to harvest that monster buck is now. “This is the prime...
WTOK-TV
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff Department is searching for Tyler Mashburn, believed to be involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the incident started on North Jackson Avenue in Quitman. The call came in to 911 about the individual brandishing a weapon.
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report
An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: There’s a flood risk for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next rain maker arrives on Friday, and it’ll bring the potential for 1-3 inches of rain (locally, more is possible). There will be some high rainfall rates as this system moves in, so heavy rain moving over the same areas (or slowly moving over an area) could lead to localized flooding. The heavy rain will move in after 8AM (from west to east)...leading to likely rain for our entire area by Midday. From there, rounds of rain will continue into the afternoon...tapering off by the evening to isolated showers. We’ll continue with isolated showers overnight, but a more scattered coverage is expected by early Saturday morning as the upper-level component to this system moves by.
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
Comments / 0