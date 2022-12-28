Read full article on original website
Giada De Laurentiis' Top Recipes of the Year Reveal an Unexpected Trend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The end of the year can be bittersweet, as we say goodbye to some of the happy memories we made and face the fact that we need to start coming up with some New Year’s resolutions we can actually stick to. But if there’s one thing we always love about this time of year, it’s the year-end wrap-ups. From our Spotify Wrapped playlists loaded with way more Carly Rae Jepsen songs than we wanted to admit, to the “best movies...
Ina Garten’s 10 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot Contessa Family Style’
The holiday season is the perfect time to revisit one of Ina Garten’s earlier cookbooks ‘Family Style.’
Bailey's Irish cream poke cake: Decadent desserts
This Bailey's Irish cream poke cake is a delicious decadent treat for adults only that makes the perfect New Year's Eve party dessert. This recipe from Crayons and Cravings is so fun and easy to make and personally, I love making poke cakes because they are so moist and almost fool proof even for an inexperienced baker. Plus, there are such a large variety of flavors and ingredients that can be used, you can really make a poke cake for any occasion.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Delish
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
Everything Bagel Latkes
When it comes to Jewish foods, an everything bagel with a shmear of cream cheese is unquestionably my holy grail — it’s bready, creamy, and full of allium flavor. The only downside to everything bagels with cream cheese? While they make perfect breakfast, brunch, and even lunch fare, they’re just not socially acceptable as a dinner food (despite what my 5-year-old might claim). You simply can’t invite a group of friends over and present them with a glorified bread basket for dinner.
purewow.com
Braised Tuscan Kale with Butternut Squash Soffritto
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s rich and elegant, proving how versatile the green vegetable really is. You could toss that kale into the...
Whose Pot Pie Recipe Is Better: Molly Yeh Vs. Alton Brown
Chicken pot pie is quite possibly one of the top comfort foods for when the weather turns cold. But there are plenty of varieties; are you a fan of the classics, or do you prefer a spiced up version? In this "Chef on Chef" battle, we pit Molly Yeh's Spiced Chicken Pot Pie vs. Alton Brown's Curry Chicken Pot Pie.
yourerie
What’s Cooking: Cajun Shrimp and Grits
Add 1 cup grits to 4 cups heavily salted chicken stock or water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally so as not to stick. Remove from heat and set aside. Combine shrimp, creole seasoning, paprika, and house blend in a bowl and...
Padma Lakshmi's Tangy Twist On A Butter Board
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point in the past few months, you probably stumbled upon at least one video of a whole bunch of butter slathered atop a charcuterie board with custom medleys of herbs, spices, seeds, berries, and veggies sprinkled on top. The creamy trend, simply dubbed the butter board, quickly swept the nation.
Times Gazette
Ring in the year with parmesan crusted chicken pot pie
Happy New Year everyone. I am so thankful for all of you and thank you so much for sending me all of your favorite recipes for another year. God bless you. In the kitchen with me this week is my good friend and great cook Lesley Lightner. This would be a great dish to make ahead of time and have for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. I am going to make this wonderful dish. It not only looks delicious, but easy to make with not a lot of ingredients — just how I like it.
The Cake Pans Magnolia Bakery Uses For Every Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Magnolia Bakery is legendary. Often considered the first to kick off the "Cupcake Craze" of the late '90s, the Bleecker Street bakery first opened its doors in 1996 and starting making iconic cupcakes to use up extra cake batter, per Eater. The personal-sized treats sparked quite a sensation, especially after "Sex and the City" briefly featured the cupcakes on the show, according to Time Out. But the bakery is more than just cupcakes: people clamor to both the original storefront in New York City and their many additional bakeries throughout the world to get their hands on a host of baked treats, including an array of decadent layer cakes, from confetti to German Chocolate and lots of options in between (via Magnolia Bakery).
The Best Knife For Slicing Meat, According To Geoffrey Zakarian
The hallmark of a skilled chef can be seen and heard in the rhythm created by the lightning-fast, precision cutting of food, alla "Julie and Julia." With enough practice, home cooks can master that skill (and still keep all their digits) using the proper knife with a sharp blade. Knives are an investment, and they can be pricy, but knives are meant to last. A quality knife, balanced in your hand and razor-sharp, can efficiently and quickly prep meals, a task appreciated by even the most begrudged chef.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Robert Irvine Uses A Goat Head To Make Soup
If you follow celebrity chef Robert Irvine on Twitter, you're not likely to see anything too shocking. On any given day he's probably not going to break out into an Alton Brown-style rant or start spouting off on political issues a la Padma Lakshmi. Instead, many of his tweets are meant to promote his shows and his products, while he may even share a recipe or two. He will also often reply to his fans, perhaps giving them an honest answer to their question or comment or even offering a little "tough love" life advice.
Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts
Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
Salt & Straw Launches Vegan Flavors With A Classic Theme
No matter the time of year, occasion, or mood, ice cream always seems to hit the spot when we need it the most. It's sweet, cool, refreshing, and makes people feel good no matter what age they are. In fact, studies have shown that the mere act of eating ice cream can boost serotonin levels, according to eDairy News. What's not to love?
Naomie Olindo's 'Gas Station Food Board' Is A Traveler's Gift Come True
Jay Pritchett of "Modern Family" echoed the sentiment of many in 2012, exclaiming, "That's charcuterie? I've been avoiding that on menus for years. They are killing themselves with that name!" While charcuterie boards have been around for centuries, it would take another eight years for the entire world to get on board. Fueled by social media, grazing boards took over the internet in 2020, extending beyond traditional meat and cheese offerings to encompass any food served on a board and enjoyed communally. TikTok, where many food trends originate, currently delivers over 1.5 million #charcuterieboard videos providing foodie inspiration and cured meat origami tutorials for the creative epicureans looking to make salami roses.
