penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Protection order filed after death of Edgecomb toddler
WISCASSET, Maine — Court documents filed Thursday at the Lincoln County Court House show that Makinzlee Handrahan wasn't the only child living at the Edgecomb home at the time of her death. The father of Mackinzlee's two older half siblings is now asking for a protection from abuse order...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
UPDATE (Dec. 28) ROCKLAND — A Waldoboro woman who was arrested Dec. 19 for operating under the influence and possessing drugs in her vehicle has posted bail and is currently under house arrest. Michelle Heald, 45, of Waldoboro, made her initial appearance in Knox County Court Dec. 21 before...
Death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a Lincoln County 3-year-old was ruled a homicide on Wednesday after an autopsy was conducted on Monday. The toddler was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
WGME
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later
EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide
The Maine State Police have determined homicide as the cause of death of the Edgecomb 3-year-old who died Christmas Day. In a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon Dec. 28, Maine State Police identified the child as Makinzlee Handrahan. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the...
WGME
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
WGME
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
Waterville man indicted for attempted murder
WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
WGME
'Just an unsettling thing:' Neighbors left with questions after death of Midcoast child
EDGECOMB (WGME)- A toddler’s death is under investigation on the Midcoast. For area residents, there are still a lot of questions. Lincoln County law enforcement initially responded to the call. It has since been turned over to the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol for a child death.
NECN
Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old in Maine on Christmas Morning
Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Christmas morning in the town of Edgecomb. Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, state police said the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb about a child who was not breathing. Rescue crews and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and took the child to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where they were pronounced dead.
Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas
Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb. The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.
penbaypilot.com
John E. Daniels, notice
ROCKLAND — John E. Daniels, 82, of Bartlett Woods in Rockland, died on December 27, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine — Police are investigating after a three-year-old was found not breathing in Lincoln County on Christmas morning, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called at 7:37 a.m. on Sunday. They responded to a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle
A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
truecountry935.com
Injured Dog Abandoned at Franklin County Animal Shelter
Farmington Animal Control is looking to find the owner of a dog dropped off at the Franklin County Animal Shelter yesterday, Dec. 28. The dog is injured. Witnesses say the driver was a man with facial hair in a white Mitsubishi SUV.
