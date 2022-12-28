ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
UPDATE: Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest

UPDATE (Dec. 28) ROCKLAND — A Waldoboro woman who was arrested Dec. 19 for operating under the influence and possessing drugs in her vehicle has posted bail and is currently under house arrest. Michelle Heald, 45, of Waldoboro, made her initial appearance in Knox County Court Dec. 21 before...
ROCKLAND, ME
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
EDGECOMB, ME
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later

EDGECOMB (BDN) -- Two days after the Christmas morning death of her 3-year-old girl, an Edgecomb mother requested a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”. The application for the protective order filed Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court provides some of...
EDGECOMB, ME
EDGECOMB, ME
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
Waterville man indicted for attempted murder

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
WATERVILLE, ME
EDGECOMB, ME
Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas

Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb. The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.
EDGECOMB, ME
John E. Daniels, notice

ROCKLAND — John E. Daniels, 82, of Bartlett Woods in Rockland, died on December 27, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
ROCKLAND, ME
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son

AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire

ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
ROCKLAND, ME
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle

A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
THOMASTON, ME

