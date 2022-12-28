Read full article on original website
Lizzo Takes on Viral ‘Turning My Mom Into Me’ TikTok Trend and Gives ‘Momma’ Shari a Yitty Makeover
She got it from her daughter! Lizzo gave her mom the cutest makeover. The "Truth Hurts" singer, 34, took on the viral "Turning My Mom Into Me" TikTok trend, which sees parents model their kids' clothes as a remix of Skee-Lo's "I Wish" plays in the background. In the clip, which was posted via the […]
Lizzo Has Found Her Next Yitty Model Thanks To This TikTok Challenge
Lizzo loves a TikTok trend as much as we do. If there’s a new challenge going around, you better believe the “About Damn Time” singer-songwriter is going to get in on the action — and nail it (probably better than we would). For her most recent...
Turning My Mom Into Me Is TikTok’s Newest Empowering Trend
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery. TikTok's latest style trend is putting a fun twist on the phrase "like mother, like daughter." The "turning my mom into me" trend has taken over nearly everyone's For You Page on the video-sharing app, with the viral fad showcasing kids transforming their moms into versions, of, well, themselves.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Beyoncé's mom promised Ty Hunter 20 years ago that she would get him out of his retail job. Now he's styling the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Ty Hunter came up with Beyoncé's iconic Met Ball and VMAs looks, and now styles Billy Porter. But he got his start dressing mannequins in a mall.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays
Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Casual in Crop Sweater & White Sneakers at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution
Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez took a casual approach to dressing for Baby2Baby’s Holiday Distribution event yesterday. The former “Extra” correspondent posed at the event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her outfit featured a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, paired with a lightly cropped gray sweater. A gold pendant necklace, layered bracelets and aviator sunglasses finished Sanchez’s attire. For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of white lace-up sneakers. The former “The View” guest host’s style included rounded toes with paneled uppers, featuring hues of white and beige. White laces and...
Mindy Kaling Steps Out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’ and Wears White After Worrying It Wouldn’t Flatter Her
A big step! Mindy Kaling tried something new in the fashion department. The Office alum, 43, revealed via Instagram on Sunday, December 18, that after years of not wearing "winter white," she gave the classic shade a try — and the risk paid off. "I never wear winter white," the TV writer wrote alongside the […]
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Best Coordinating Style Moments of All Time
Setting the bar high! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in every sense of the phrase, especially when it comes to their expertly coordinated fashion choices that only seem to get better in time. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: A Look at Their Supportive Romance Through the Years The husband-and-wife have been […]
Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere
Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert
Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots
Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
Dwyane Wade Slips on Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Sneakers With Purple Jacket at People’s Choice Awards 2022
The stars are out in full force for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment with Kenan Thompson serving as the evening’s host for the second year in a row. Dwayne Wade was one of the many famous faces to make an appearance on the purple carpet. The former Miami Heat basketball player looked stylish for the evening, wearing a cropped purple suede Louis Vuitton jacket. The outerwear featured a sharp structured collar, gold zipper detailing at the center and had wide square pockets...
Christian Siriano is getting tired of sheer fashion and says covered-up looks can be just as sexy
Insider spoke with fashion designer Christian Siriano about the naked-dress trend at his recent holiday party in New York City.
Kelly Rowland Pops in Plunging Red Dress With Opera Gloves for Christmas Family Photo With Husband Tim Weatherspoon & Sons
Celebrities were clearly feeling the holiday spirit this year, taking to Instagram to share their festive photos as they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Kelly Rowland was one of the many stars to upload an adorable family photo on Christmas. Rowland posted a snapshot of herself with her family on the social media site. The image sees the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer posing alongside her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two sons Titan, 8, and Noah Weatherspoon, who is one month shy of 2 years old. “Happy Holidays!!! Wishing you all a prosperous New Year!! Love, The Weatherspoons,” Rowland...
