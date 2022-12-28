A popular comedy musical is coming to Theatre of Dare this spring and open auditions for the production will be held January 6-7 at the theatre in Kitty Hawk. “Urinetown: The Musical” was a Broadway hit when it debuted in 2001, getting nominated for 10 Tony Awards and winning three. “The story involves a dystopian town in the midst of a 20-year drought, where private restroom facilities are outlawed and bodily functions come with a fee, charged by a malevolent corporation called Urine Good Company,” stated a Theatre of Dare press release. “Amid the chaos, a hero decides that peeing should be free, and leads a revolution to accomplish that goal.”

