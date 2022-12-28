Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Currituck County access permits being mailed
Currituck County has announced it is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-24. Each property owner will receive two permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to utilize the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvation Army meets with Dare nonprofit reps for mission study on future partnership
A group of about 40 representatives from various nonprofit organizations in Dare County came together on Thursday, December 8 to meet with Major Jason Hughes and Major Angela Hughes with the Salvation Army as well as two representatives from Arthur, Alley and Associates consulting firm to partake in a mission study regarding of the partnership between the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region and Dare County.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2022 Small Business Awards
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony announcing the winners of the 2022 Small Business Awards. Awards were presented by Currituck Chamber president Josh Bass. 2022 Small Business of The Year 10 Or More Employees: B&M Contractors, Inc. 2022 Small Business of The...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Students at Nags Head Elementary School celebrated for Principal’s List, Honor Roll placement
Students at Nags Head Elementary School earning academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Komora Adams, Soﬁa Andino Benitez, Samuel Ball, Chloe Beverley, Conor Dunigan, Mae Farmer, William Hart, Jaxten Henke, Caroline Hurley, Lilith Hyler, Aubrey Johnson, Corbyn Lewark, Adliyn McDow, William Motz, Madalynn Mustico, Axel Perry, Hayden Pond, Kizzie Pritchard, Olivia Tonkinson, Sadie Vigil, Juliana Ward, Browder Watts and Fletcher Wright.
police1.com
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
obxtoday.com
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Academic honorees recognized at Manteo Middle School
Students at Manteo Middle School earning a place on the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 8th Grade: Easton Alexander, Sophie Austin, Daisy Brewster, Jazmine Cooper, Itzel Cota-Ayala, Finnegan Davis, Caesar De La Vega-Ramirez, June Dixon, Sarah Gallop, Ivy Gray, Sarah Gray, Devon Harrell, Sophia Henry, Reese Holadia, Bennett Jones, Acaisha Leigh, Anna Maner, Gabrielle McDonald, Sophia Mendez Martinez, Kenia Navarro-Salas, Madalyn O’Neal, Savannah Perciful, Kayla Perez-Gonzalez, Connor Riggs, Samuel Selby, Daniel Shaw, Jackson Simpkins, Jakub Srodecki, Averie Stone, Mason Zadd and Connie Zhao.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Theatre of Dare seeks large cast for upcoming musical, open auditions set
A popular comedy musical is coming to Theatre of Dare this spring and open auditions for the production will be held January 6-7 at the theatre in Kitty Hawk. “Urinetown: The Musical” was a Broadway hit when it debuted in 2001, getting nominated for 10 Tony Awards and winning three. “The story involves a dystopian town in the midst of a 20-year drought, where private restroom facilities are outlawed and bodily functions come with a fee, charged by a malevolent corporation called Urine Good Company,” stated a Theatre of Dare press release. “Amid the chaos, a hero decides that peeing should be free, and leads a revolution to accomplish that goal.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo Elementary School students honored for academic success
Manteo Elementary School students earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Lilly Batchelor, Finley Belton, Chavarria Calderon Chavarria, Anastasia Ceballos, Evelyn Cota-Ayala, Jase Dalke, Addison Davis, Coye Ennis, Narveella Gibbs, Charlotte Graham, Cora Graham, Kolby Hatzigeorgiou, Paisley Hemilright, Vanessa Hernandez, Allison Hernandez-Rosales, Johanna Herrera Perez, Jasper Hines, Hayden Huff, Joshua Jacobs, Autumn Johnson, Lijah Johnson, Abe Jones, Cole Martin, Joshua Miller, Galen Mitchell, Elliot O’Brien, Hazy Ortegon, Emily Outland, Kevin Oviedo-Flores, Ashlynn Pierce, Winston Richardson, Gabe Scarborough, Yardley Sonntag, Kaya Srodecki, Cade Stine, Kanan Strawser, Alyssa Swindell, Aria Thompson, Jace Thompson, Samuel Tiner, River Trentzsch, Harper Walters and Hadley White.
Comments / 0