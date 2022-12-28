Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery Returning

Key Iowa Players Expected Back in Lineup Thursday at Nebraska

Iowa will be back to full strength when it gets back into Big Ten men’s basketball play on Thursday at Nebraska.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray and guard Connor McCaffery will be back for the 6 p.m. game against the Huskers.

Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, has missed the last four games with a lower left leg injury. Connor McCaffery, who averages 7.5 points and four rebounds, missed last Wednesday’s 92-83 loss to Eastern Illinois with a wrist injury.

“They both feel really good,” Fran McCaffery said on a Wednesday video conference. “They both have practiced the last two days. They were diligent with their treatment and rehab. And they’re both anxious to get back.”

The Hawkeyes went 2-2 without Murray, so getting the 6-foot-8 forward back will help Iowa.

Murray’s absence allowed other players to emerge. Connor McCaffery moved into Murray’s spot in the starting lineup and averaged 13.3 points in three starts. And forward Filip Rebraca picked up Murray’s production, averaging 21.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in four games.

“A lot of guys stepped up without Kris,” Fran McCaffery said. “Certainly Filip, and also Connor before the last game. It was an opportunity for (freshman guards) Dasonte (Bowen) and Josh (Dix) to get more playing time. (Center Josh) Ogundele was also effective at times. And that’s what has to happen when somebody is out.”

McCaffery said Rebraca will continue to be a big part of Iowa’s production even with Murray’s return.

“I want him featured,” McCaffery said. “I want him to be aggressive like that.”

The Hawkeyes (8-4 overall, 0-1 Big Ten, 58 NET, 37 KenPom) returned to practice on Monday after a four-day Christmas break that followed the loss to Eastern Illinois.

“Obviously we have to be at both ends,” McCaffery said. “I think we tended to quick-shoot it when we got behind, which you can’t do. You’ve got to execute the way you normally do. We settled for threes a little bit, and we missed a bunch. Not that we weren’t open — I didn’t think they were horrible shots. We tended to quick-shoot it a little bit and drive where there wasn't any space, and had some live ball turnovers, which they of course converted. So you know, that's a great opportunity to learn from those mistakes.”

McCaffery said he liked what he has seen out of his players since they returned from their break.

“They came back ready. they practiced hard,” he said. “They were locked in. Everybody was here. We had some film sessions and got a lot of work done. They've been very professional.”

Nebraska (7-6, 0-2, 76 NET, 89 KenPom) has lost three of its last four games, but one of those was a 65-62 overtime home loss to top-ranked Purdue.

“I've been impressed with them,” McCaffery said. “They are really connected. Obviously a completely different team from last year in terms of personnel. But I think everybody recognizes how good they are.We saw the Purdue game and that game could have gone either way.”