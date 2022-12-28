ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CDC Warns Parents About 'Invasive' Illness Affecting Children

By Yasmine Coleman
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaOqO_0jwoOkeC00
Photo: iStock

Several children’s hospitals have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an official warning.

Group A streptococcus is a type of bacteria that can cause a range of illness—from strep throat and scarlet fever to skin infections. An invasive case of strep A refers to when the bacteria spreads to parts of the body that it doesn't normally reach, such as the bloodstream.

According to the CDC warning, this can cause severe and even fatal illness and requires immediate treatment with antibiotics.

As of writing, at least two kids in the U.S. and 21 in the U.K. have died as a result of contracting the infection, per TODAY.

The U.K. Health Security Agency said in an advisory last week that cases tend to rise sharply in the new year but appear to have spiked earlier than expected, an unfortunate reality that was also experienced this year with the rise in RSV and influenza cases.

Children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington apparently reported a higher-than-average number of cases this season compared to past years.

"While the overall number of cases has remained relatively low and (invasive Group A strep) infections remain rare in children, CDC is investigating these reports," the agency said.

It also added that in some parts of the country, the increase in strep A is occurring at the same time as "increased circulation" of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Noninvasive illnesses from strep A, according to the CDC, include strep throat, scarlet fever, and Impetigo, while much more serious conditions that result from an invasive strep A infection include Cellulitis with a blood infection, Pneumonia, Necrotizing fasciitis (popularly known as flesh-eating disease), and Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS), "which can develop very quickly into low blood pressure, multiple organ failure, and even death," per the official communication.

Strep A is spread through contact with droplets from an infected person when they cough, sneeze or talk. Cases of Group A strep tend to follow a seasonal pattern, peaking between December and April in the U.S. It's most common in kids 5 to 15 years old.

Signs of a Group A strep infection, per the Colorado Health Department, include:

  • Sore throat
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • New rashes
  • Skin bumps
  • Painful red patches on the skin

Signs a child's strep A infection may be invasive include:

  • A change in mental status. "Maybe you’re not able to arouse the child, or the child may not be responding normally,” Dr. Ethan Wiener, chief of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Health Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, told the news outlet. “That’s different from the child feeling blah or lying on the couch all day.”
  • Early signs of necrotizing fasciitis, which, per the CDC, include: a red, warm or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly; severe pain, including pain beyond the area of the skin that is red, warm, or swollen; fever. Later-stage signs are: ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin; changes in the color of the skin; pus or oozing from the infected area; dizziness; fatigue; diarrhea or nausea.
  • Early signs of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, which, per the CDC, include: fever and chills, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting. Later signs, which usually develop 24 to 48 hours after the first symptoms, include: low blood pressure; faster than normal heart rate; rapid breathing; signs of organ failure, such as inability to produce urine or yellowing eyes.

High fever and labored breathing, as well as "difficulty coordinating swallowing with breathing" in young kids, "should trigger parents to call their provider or to seek emergency care, depending on the seriousness of the situation," Dr. Ishminder Kaur, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at the UCLA, David Geffen School of Medicine, told TODAY.

In addition to getting the chickenpox vaccine and flu shots, to prevent strep A infections, the CDC recommends washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after coughing or sneezing and before preparing food or eating. You should also cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of it right away, or use your upper sleeve or elbow as a last resort—never your hands—to help prevent the spread of germs.

However, as always, when in doubt about your child's condition, seek professional medical care.

For more in-depth information, visit the CDC's website.

Comments / 42

The honest truth
1d ago

5 years ago we did not have all these new viruses we are getting. I can't take our federal government serious when it is allowing millions of undocumented people into this country. The hypocrisy is insane.

Reply(2)
35
Rusty Bootz
1d ago

Brought to you by Billy Gates! New pandemic he is cooking up to kill the kids mostly...new respiratory infection......for 2025....something that kills more kids.

Reply
30
Tony Rey Ban
1d ago

it's not invasive, it was brought in by the massive illegals invasion. They got it plus other deceased. Health care starts at the border Biden

Reply
10
Related
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Prevention

What Is Strep A, and What Are the Symptoms?

The U.K. government is warning parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of scarlet fever and invasive group A strep, an infection that’s killed six children in the country. Scarlet fever, government officials explained, is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci. In “very rare occasions,” the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive group A strep. “While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive group A strep cases this year, particularly in children under 10,” the warning reads.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Lima News

Know the signs of strep throat in children

Strep infections may be on the rise in the U.S., as they have been in the U.K., so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, especially in children. “Group A streptococcal disease is a group of conditions caused by a bacteria called ‘group A strep,’” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “The one that people are probably most familiar with is strep throat. Strep throat is a relatively common infection, especially in children of school age — between ages 5 and 15. It’s very unusual in children under 3 years of age.”
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy