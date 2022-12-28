ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Glanville Says She 'Knows Nothing' After Teasing Fans About Possible 'RHOBH' Return

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Brandi Glanville is keeping her mouth shut about a potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

The reality star got Bravo fans talking after seemingly teasing her comeback to the show, however, Glanville is now claiming she knows nothing about any casting decisions.

“Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!” the blonde beauty, 50, tweeted on Tuesday, December 27, regarding the rumors.

While playing coy, Glanville emphasized she had more pressing matters to put her time and effort into. “But thanks for the love 🥰🥰🥰🥰right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him," she continued, referencing one of her and ex-husband Eddie Cibrian 's sons, Mason , 19, and Jake , 15.

Rumors about a return to Bravo took off on Monday, December 26, as the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum tweeted a video of herself clutching a diamond with the caption, “I love this Christmas present."

Viewers lost their minds over the idea of the former Housewife — who was a cast member on RHOBH from 2011 until 2015 — possibly joining the show once again. "THE QUEEN OF BEVERLY HILLS IS BACK," one follower exclaimed, while another emphasized, "I'm going to faint."

Despite not confirming if she will ever be a Housewife again , Glanville has continued to show her appreciation the network. “There’s a lot of good things happening in my life, and I do owe a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen ,” she explained in a recent interview. “I can’t say — actually, they don’t know what’s happening with Beverly Hills yet, so yeah, I don’t know."

“Obviously, I’m open to it. I think there’s a lot of people that are open to it,” Glanville added. “I think there’s going to be a shakeup, so we’ll see.”

The Celebrity Big Brother star has made a few guest appearances on the series since her departure, and on one occasion, she infamously alleged she and former cast member Denise Richards had an affair.

Page Six conducted the interview with Glanville.

