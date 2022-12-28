NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team defeated Eaton High School to win the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 54-39. The win gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win at Tri-Village. He said he wouldn’t have been able to reach that mark if it wasn’t for the players and the parents that have bought into what he is doing for this program.

NEW MADISON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO