Daily Advocate
Versailles wrestling takes fifth in GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament
VANDALIA — After two days of wrestling on Dec. 27-28, Versailles High School finished fifth in their division at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Butler Student Activity Center. A total of 64 schools and over 600 wrestlers competed in the competition. Six Versailles wrestlers...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua boys win WPTW Holiday Classic in OT
PIQUA — The Comeback Kids did it again. The Piqua boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games in familiar fashion in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Indians improved to 8-1 by erasing a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter...
Daily Advocate
Fourth quarter push gives Tri-Village championship win in home tournament
NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team defeated Eaton High School to win the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 54-39. The win gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win at Tri-Village. He said he wouldn’t have been able to reach that mark if it wasn’t for the players and the parents that have bought into what he is doing for this program.
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum to induct two more members into Athletic Hall of Fame
ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with Varsity to follow.
Lima News
Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent
When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Daily Advocate
Anderson captures U.S. Auto Tech National Championship
GREENVILLE — Tyler Anderson, owner of Elite Truck & Auto Repair at 5250 Meeker Road in Greenville, has earned major bragging rights in the automotive repair industry after earning first place in the 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship last month. The nationwide competition held in Tampa, Fla., is one that “showcases the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.”
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
dayton.com
Miamisburg businesses want hours extended for outdoor drinking area
MIAMISBURG — Business owners are hoping the outdoor drinking area created in downtown Miamisburg last year can extend its hours and number of days each week. The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, launched downtown in July 2021 with hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
dayton.com
5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights
In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Dukes lose Atlantic 10 opener at Dayton
Duquesne is off to a strong start this season, and now it's time to find out how the Dukes stack up against the teams that matter most. The Dukes tipped off Atlantic 10 play with the biggest challenge right off the bat, going on the road to take on league favorite Dayton.
Outpouring of support shows Sidney a ‘pretty good place at its heart,’ fire victim says
SIDNEY — An outpouring of support in the form of money, clothes and kind words has convinced one of the victims of Tuesday night’s house fire on South Miami Avenue that the city of Sidney “is a pretty good place at its heart.”. The fire, which remains...
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
PHOTOS: Get a peek at Dayton Raceway’s newest restaurant
Wahlburgers is most known for its burgers and milkshakes, but they also offer salads, beer and wine.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
