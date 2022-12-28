ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

Daily Advocate

Versailles wrestling takes fifth in GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament

VANDALIA — After two days of wrestling on Dec. 27-28, Versailles High School finished fifth in their division at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Butler Student Activity Center. A total of 64 schools and over 600 wrestlers competed in the competition. Six Versailles wrestlers...
VERSAILLES, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua boys win WPTW Holiday Classic in OT

PIQUA — The Comeback Kids did it again. The Piqua boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games in familiar fashion in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Indians improved to 8-1 by erasing a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter...
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Fourth quarter push gives Tri-Village championship win in home tournament

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team defeated Eaton High School to win the Patriot Holiday Classic on Dec. 30, 54-39. The win gave head coach Josh Sagester his 300th career win at Tri-Village. He said he wouldn’t have been able to reach that mark if it wasn’t for the players and the parents that have bought into what he is doing for this program.
NEW MADISON, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum to induct two more members into Athletic Hall of Fame

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. with Varsity to follow.
ARCANUM, OH
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent

When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
Daily Advocate

Anderson captures U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

GREENVILLE — Tyler Anderson, owner of Elite Truck & Auto Repair at 5250 Meeker Road in Greenville, has earned major bragging rights in the automotive repair industry after earning first place in the 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship last month. The nationwide competition held in Tampa, Fla., is one that “showcases the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.”
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Miamisburg businesses want hours extended for outdoor drinking area

MIAMISBURG — Business owners are hoping the outdoor drinking area created in downtown Miamisburg last year can extend its hours and number of days each week. The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, launched downtown in July 2021 with hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
MIAMISBURG, OH
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights

In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dkpittsburghsports.com

Dukes lose Atlantic 10 opener at Dayton

Duquesne is off to a strong start this season, and now it's time to find out how the Dukes stack up against the teams that matter most. The Dukes tipped off Atlantic 10 play with the biggest challenge right off the bat, going on the road to take on league favorite Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH

