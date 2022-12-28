Read full article on original website
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Source: Titans to start QB Joshua Dobbs vs. Cowboys
The Titans are expected to start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 17 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ losing streak in white jerseys and teal pants finally ended in Week 14 when they beat the Tennessee Titans. Three weeks later, that combination will make its return for a divisional game against the Houston Texans. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they’ll wear the white-over-teal combo...
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 17 game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans are on a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Malik Willis is expected to start again at QB after a 99-yard, two-interception performance in Saturday's loss to the NFL-worst Houston Texans. The game has no stakes in relation to the...
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mired in another terrible year, Houston (2-12-1) enters...
Joe Milton III leads Vols to Orange Bowl victory over Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday. The Vols (11-2) never trailed against the Tigers (11-3) and notched a 31-14 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Tennessee set the tone for the contest early as it forced Clemson into a...
The Jaguars @ Texans: 2 different teams , 2 different places
Focus to win and maintain momentum. That is what the Jacksonville Jaguars must do.
Colts sign WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad and released tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Given that wide receiver Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play against the New York Giants this week, Coutee is likely being brought in as a potential elevation from the practice squad.
Jaguars vs. Texans: Travon Walker ‘On Track’ To Return From Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a boost back to their pass-rush this weekend, a welcomed sight after the loss of Dawuane Smoot last week. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is "on track" to return from an ankle injury this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Walker has missed the last two games with the injury, which he sustained during Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans.
Texans vs. Jaguars injury report: TE Teagan Quitoriano out
The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Tight end Teagan Quitoriano (thigh) and center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) were ruled out for the game. Neither player practiced Friday. Running back Dare...
Jaguars Mailbag: What the Texans Game Means, Debating the Titans' QB And More
Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
