Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
nbcsportsedge.com

Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime

BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Will Not Face Lamar Jackson in Second Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not play quarterback Lamar Jackson during the regular season as the Baltimore Ravens rule their star QB out with a knee injury for Week 17. Jackson didn't face the Steelers the first time the two teams faced because of the same injury. He's missed four-straight starts while nursing the knee injury and hasn't practiced in 12 straight practice days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RavenCountry

Top 5 Games in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Steelers had some heated battles over the years, elevating the series into one of the NFL's best rivalries. The Steelers lead the all-time regular-season series, 29-24, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 15-17, including playoffs, and 7-7 in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore Ravens rule out quarterback Lamar Jackson against Pittsburgh Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley will make his fourth-straight start at quarterback this season while Jackson recovers from a knee injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. He hasn't been at practice all week.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh a playoff long shot entering matchup with Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off — and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. Not that either team needs extra motivation in this rivalry. “There’s really...
BALTIMORE, MD

