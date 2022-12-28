Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
A New Left Field Option Has Emerged For the Yankees
When Daulton Varsho was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays last week, the list of options for the Yankees and their ongoing search for a starting left fielder got even shorter. Varshoprofiled as a tremendous fitin pinstripes, an answer to New York's uncertainty in the outfield and a...
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms
Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs
NBA Central reported on December 27th (when the Lakers would eventually beat the Orlando Magic 129-110) that James deleted the following tweet he posted last season:. Note those numbers: 215,000 like, 17,500 retweets, and 9,228 quote tweets. For most of us, that's a blockbuster. Many, many eyeballs have (ahem) witnessed the 18-time All-Star's initial stated plan to never miss the postseason again.
Dodgers Offseason: 3 More Free Agents Come Off the Market
The free-agent market went wild during the Winter Meetings, and while things have calmed down some, key players continue to come off the board on a regular basis. This week, three more big names signed, and while none of them were strongly linked to the Dodgers, all three were guys L.A. could have used.
Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back
Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop. So, no, he doesn’t miss games because of minor or routine issues. His regular season...
Joe Milton III leads Vols to Orange Bowl victory over Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday. The Vols (11-2) never trailed against the Tigers (11-3) and notched a 31-14 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Tennessee set the tone for the contest early as it forced Clemson into a...
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks
Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Trayce Thompson’s Resurgence and Future in LA
Trayce Thompson was a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers in 2022. When Mookie Betts went down with a rib injury in June, Los Angeles brought in Thompson as a short-term replacement to fill the gap for a few weeks. Instead, he ended up sticking around the rest of the season and posting a 145 OPS+ with 28 extra-base hits.
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
