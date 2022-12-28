ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

A New Left Field Option Has Emerged For the Yankees

When Daulton Varsho was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays last week, the list of options for the Yankees and their ongoing search for a starting left fielder got even shorter. Varshoprofiled as a tremendous fitin pinstripes, an answer to New York's uncertainty in the outfield and a...
ARIZONA STATE
MountaineerMaven

Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms

Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.
GEORGIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired

PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs

NBA Central reported on December 27th (when the Lakers would eventually beat the Orlando Magic 129-110) that James deleted the following tweet he posted last season:. Note those numbers: 215,000 like, 17,500 retweets, and 9,228 quote tweets. For most of us, that's a blockbuster. Many, many eyeballs have (ahem) witnessed the 18-time All-Star's initial stated plan to never miss the postseason again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Offseason: 3 More Free Agents Come Off the Market

The free-agent market went wild during the Winter Meetings, and while things have calmed down some, key players continue to come off the board on a regular basis. This week, three more big names signed, and while none of them were strongly linked to the Dodgers, all three were guys L.A. could have used.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks

Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Center Square

Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state

(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy