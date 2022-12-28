A long-time, regular contributor of Letters to the Editor at the Queens Gazette (since 2000), Cynthia Groopman, 74, has been a resident of Astoria for 62 years. She had been a teacher of language arts in the elementary school grades. In 1988 a medical accident robbed her of her eyesight and she became totally blind. After rehab Groopman became a professional educational and social work volunteer at the Dellamonica Senior Center from 1991 till June 4, 2012 when she moved to Brandywine Senior Living in Little Neck. She taught ESL, citizenship, exercise classes, corrective reading, as well as had programs in funtime, nostalgia groups, and was volunteer of the year in 1988 for Catholic Charities. She phones Meals On Wheels clients, 26 a week from Catholic Charities, and is their link to the outside world; she also phones 60 residents at Brandywine a week, singing to them, cheering them up, listening to and consoling them. She likes to tell jokes, do exercises and smile a great deal.

