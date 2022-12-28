Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Dec. 30 to Jan.5)
The year certainly had ups and downs. Bid farewell to 2022 and welcome 2023 with films, parties, Kwanzaa celebrations, comedy, and some wise men in Queens. Dec. 30, Dos Estaciones, 7 pm. In an unforgettable performance, Teresa Sánchez plays the stoic owner of a Mexican tequila factory in this 2022 Juan Pablo González film. The business falls into disrepair, and she loses her status as one of the town’s wealthiest and most powerful residents. She reassesses and hires an assistant right before a series of natural and manmade catastrophes. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th St., Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.
Western Queens Gazette
Schulman Arranges Toy Drop At Forestdale’s Strong Fathers Program
On Dec. 20, NYC Council Member Lynn Schulman facilitated the delivery of hundreds of toys from Rego Park’s Queens Center Mall to Forestdale Inc. Forestdale, headquartered in Queens, will distribute the toys to participants of their Strong Fathers program, which has helped strengthen the relationship between thousands of fathers and children since 1998. Strong Fathers helps custodial and non-custodial fathers navigate significant challenges, stabilize crises, and be active, committed dads.
Western Queens Gazette
‘Gazetteer’ Memories
The following is a compilation of New Year’s Eve trivia contained in a column written in January 1983 by an Astoria woman who shared her memories with readers of the fledgling Western Queens Gazette. The column dubbed “The Gazetteer” ran in the newspaper each week, from February 1982 until the author passed away in 1982. The Queens Gazette is proud and happy to publish these local memories.
Western Queens Gazette
Queens Cancer Center Food Pantry Food Drive
SHAREing & CAREing has partnered with motorcyclists from the New York City Harley Owners Group and New York City Harley-Davidson in a food drive to benefit the Queens Cancer Center food pantry. Bring in canned goods or any non- perishable food items to help support those in need. One can make a difference! We know from our work with cancer survivors that even the smallest burdens, once lifted, can make the greater burdens easier to bear. Donations can be dropped off at the Harley-Davidson store at 42-11 Northern Blvd in Long Island City, Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-6pm, now until January 13, 2023. For more info on the organizers, HOG, visit www.nychog.net, and www.shareing-caring.org.
Western Queens Gazette
Queens Economic Development Corp’s Workshops
How to Get Into a Startup Accelerator? 1/5 at 11:00am. Are you a tech founder and are thinking about applying for an accelerator? Do you know how the accelerator selects candidates and what makes a company or an entrepreneur stand out? To answer those questions, we’re excited to have Tristan Bel, Program Director of Urban- X, a leading urban tech accelerator in NYC, join us for the workshop. He will be discussing everything you need to consider before applying for an accelerator. Learn More at lu.ma/bioys8t9.
Western Queens Gazette
Local-Express
A long-time, regular contributor of Letters to the Editor at the Queens Gazette (since 2000), Cynthia Groopman, 74, has been a resident of Astoria for 62 years. She had been a teacher of language arts in the elementary school grades. In 1988 a medical accident robbed her of her eyesight and she became totally blind. After rehab Groopman became a professional educational and social work volunteer at the Dellamonica Senior Center from 1991 till June 4, 2012 when she moved to Brandywine Senior Living in Little Neck. She taught ESL, citizenship, exercise classes, corrective reading, as well as had programs in funtime, nostalgia groups, and was volunteer of the year in 1988 for Catholic Charities. She phones Meals On Wheels clients, 26 a week from Catholic Charities, and is their link to the outside world; she also phones 60 residents at Brandywine a week, singing to them, cheering them up, listening to and consoling them. She likes to tell jokes, do exercises and smile a great deal.
Western Queens Gazette
Queens Chamber Of Commerce’s Upcoming Events
Queens Chamber of Commerce announced its Business Resources Day: Multilingual Materials For Small Businesses In Queens. Come find out about resources to start, improve, and grow your business. Queens Chamber of Commerce, Accompany Capital, and the office of Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, is hosting a multilingual small business resource fair on January 18, 2023, 3 pm to 5:30 pm at the Jackson Heights Library. This event is open to the public. Complimentary Admission. Business Owners will have the opportunity to meet and greet representatives from city agencies and local organizations. Jackson Heights Library is located at 35-51 81st Street, Jackson Heights. Register at: queenschamber.glueup.com/event/business-resources-day-68987/
Western Queens Gazette
Second Arrest in Corona Board Slay
Police have arrested a 22-year-old Queens man in connection with the brutal death of a man who was whacked in the head with a wooden board during an attack outside a Corona gas station on November 13th, authorities said. Cops said Fabian Tenelema was arrested at his Brooklyn workplace on...
Western Queens Gazette
Braunstein Delivers Thousands Of Holiday Toys To Children In Need
Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein (D-Bayside) announced that, through the generosity of hundreds of Northeast Queens families, eleven schools, and several community civic organizations, his office’s annual Holiday Toy Drive collected thousands of toys for needy and hospitalized children and teens. The toys have been distributed to several charitable organizations throughout Queens ahead of the holidays.
Western Queens Gazette
QPL Offers FREE High School Equivalency Classes
Young Adult Learning Services (YALS) at Queens Public Library is offering classes for students, ages 16-24. It’s an easy, direct, and FREE path to obtaining a High School Equivalency diploma. YALS offers:. • Four days of classes per week. • Plus, one day for case management and job-related workshops.
Comments / 0