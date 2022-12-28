Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Saltillo Homecoming Court Announced
Jv & Varsity boys played Pittsburg and the Varsity Lady Lions played Campbell. Following the Varsity Lions game we honored the Class 0f 2002 and 2003 by introducing the ones that came and continued that celebration with a reception in the school library. Saltillo Homecoming Queen 2023 Senior Yadhira Alonso...
Luka’s Record Setting Night
Every single time Luka Doncic plays basketball, there’s a strong chance that something amazing might happen. Whether it’s one highlight play, or yet another example of him setting some record you didn’t know existed before that night, more often than not, you’re not going to want to miss it.
Obituary for Benny Peek
Benny Wayne Peek, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carriage House Manor and the Cottages. He was born on August 17, 1956, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to the late John Robert Peek and Opal Irene Moore. He attended Cumby School in his early days and then transferred to Sulphur Springs ISD where he graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1975. Benny was employed by Flowserve, Inc for over 38 years.
Happy 100 year anniversary of Texas State Parks
Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!. Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience. All of our parks throughout 2023 will host at least one centennial branded event. Cooper Lake State Park will host three such celebrations. Doctors Creek’s celebration will be the “Festival of the Fish.” On Friday, March 31st, the “Festival of the Fish” will be for our local schools followed by the “Festival of the Fish” on Saturday, April 1st for the general public. More information will follow, but let’s just say it’s all about the fish! Later in the year on Saturday, October 7th, the South Sulphur Unit will host “Legions, Lore and Legacy” a Halloween themed event.
Country Land Tracts Ready for Your New Home
Looking at smaller acreage for your new homesite? Here is land for sale ranging from 1.2 acres – 8.79 acres:. 1. Country living on 4 acres outside the city limits but still close to town! Convenient location for commuting to Tyler or Dallas via SH 69. A prime area for building a new home with enough acreage to give you room from neighboring properties. Open at the front with trees at the back of property. Sitting between Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni in rural Rains County and surrounded by nice homes, this makes a great place to build! 🌤
Obituary for Trudy Tolly
Funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022 at her residence.
Obituary for Pat Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83 of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022 at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/20
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs hope that you all had a very Merry Christmas and pray that you will be celebrating the New Year in good health. We feel fortunate to be able to extend the healing Ministry of Jesus Christ through our work taking care of our wonderful community. From our family to yours, Happy New Year!
What Has Been Selling Over the Last 2 Weeks In Hopkins County?
Stay in touch to see properties we are currently working on that will be available soon! Below are just a few of the recent changes that happened over the last couple of weeks. 1. S O L D — More on this SOLD property:. Great location to build your...
Chamber Connection for 12/27 by Butch Burney
Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wishes everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet. The annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet will be here...
Obituary for Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn
Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
Obituary for Ken Self
Funeral service for Ken Self, age 56 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
A Year in Review- Family & Community Health by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many as they have experienced loss, financial issues, illness, breakdown of relationships and other hardships in 2022. However, we all know that happiness and daylight always return, no matter what! Keep the faith!
Local business Christmas trees 2022
Have a holly jolly Christmas, Sulphur Springs! Every year we take pics of some of our favorite trees at businesses around town to spread the holiday cheer. Alliance Bank (Broadway Location) Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Janet Martin Realty. Landers Creek (x2) The ROC. Photos by submitted businesses, Chloe Kopal.
Obituary for Betty Taylor
Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
Land Tracts for Sale That Multiple Generations Can Enjoy
Plenty of tracts are available for your whole family to enjoy for generations to come. Below are just some of the ones in and around Hopkins County. 🏡. 1. Northern Hopkins County. Perfect wooded mix of rugged, mature oaks and well manicured pastures on 107 acres with North Caney Creek...
Obituary for William Sidebottom
William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away November 28th, 2022. Bill was born in Boston, Kentucky in 1941 and moved to Sulphur Springs in 1960. Bill made the best decision of his life and married Carolyn in 1961. Bill and Carolyn were well known for working at the local Dairy Queen together for 15 years. He owned and operated a dairy farm for 15 years, worked for the core of engineers for 5, and was a handy man extraordinaire for 20 plus years. Bill loved taking care of other’s homes with his close friend and sidekick George Lopez. Bill and George were quite the craftsmen, completing odd jobs for many residents of Sulphur Springs. Bill loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen, and it was up to you to determine if they were a joke or not.
Obituary for Bubba Elder
Memorial service for Bubba Elder, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 a Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Wyatt, Jordan Griggs, Jim Ostie, David Mathis, David Kline, Steve Gafford, John Arbogast and Jacob Haygood. Bubba was born...
Agricultural 4H A Year in Review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Dr. Mario Villarino- County Extension Agent -Agriculture and Natural Resources. 4 -H Agriculture and Natural Resources projects are an important component of the county 4-H program in Texas. Currently, sixty three percent of Texas 4-H members are enrolled in a livestock project . These projects provide youth with subject matter education , as well as valuable learning experiences , character education and leadership skills critical for youth .
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0