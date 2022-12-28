Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams […] The post Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders
The signs continue to become clearer that Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas. The Raiders announced Wednesday they are benching Carr for the final two games of the regular season, raising major questions about the quarterback’s future with the organization. While coach Josh McDaniels claimed that the move was to get... The post Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines. The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has two reasons for not underestimating the Las Vegas Raiders despite their decision to bench Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham who has never been a starter before. One, he knows what Stidham is capable of, and two, the Niners tactician is well aware of the other weapons […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Joe Burrow is like a venomous snake’: Bengals star gets eye-opening review from Ex-QB
Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has had a phenomenal season, helping lead his team to a playoff berth. As the Bengals look to lock up the AFC North, Burrow received a venomous compassion from a former NFL QB. Burrow currently has the second highest MVP odds (+600) on FanDuel....
