Michigan State

travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
WOOD

As snow melts, take steps to protect your home

West Michigan received 18 to 20 inches of snow in the last storm and this week warm temperatures are expected. Kent County officials have a message for residents concerned about potential flooding. (Dec. 28, 2022) As snow melts, take steps to protect your home. West Michigan received 18 to 20...
WKMI

New Years Resolutions for A New Kalamazooian in 2023

I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)
Up North Voice

Michigan wildland firefighters lend a hand

MICHIGAN – While many parts of the Upper Peninsula were still covered in snow, wildfire season was already raging in southern Texas. Corey Mallory was one of several wildland firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who took their skills – and specially equipped bulldozers – to Texas to help stamp out wildfires on grassy plains and in mesquite thickets turned into tinder by severe drought.
awesomemitten.com

20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan

Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
WKMI

Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo

Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
WKMI

5 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in the Kalamazoo Area

Need a great cup of coffee? Might as well support these local shops. I'm painfully aware that millennials (me) have gained a reputation for spending "too much" money on fancy coffees. Without fail, if I bring up house prices being incredibly high, someone will say, "Well, stop spending all your money on those lattes!"
WNDU

Southwest Michigan philanthropist Steve Upton dies at 98

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The southwest Michigan community is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized supporters. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stephen Upton died Tuesday morning at the age of 98. Steve, who was known for his philanthropic efforts in southwest Michigan and...
WKMI

WKMI

