ANMOORE, W.Va. An Anmoore man is behind bars after police said he was caught with a pipe bomb in his home following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery at 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 while inside a home on Clinton Street. During the investigation, a person in the home told deputies Garrett Harvey, 29, had possessed explosive materials and had made the devices in the home.

ANMOORE, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO