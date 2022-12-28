ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore man was charged after deputies said he had a pipe bomb inside of his home. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Clinton St. in Anmoore around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged with shooting at deadbolt at Mannington bar

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he shot at the deadbolt on the back door of a Mannington bar. Officers received a call regarding an altercation that was happening at a bar on Railroad St. in Mannington on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.
Anmoore man charged in connection with discovery of pipe bomb

ANMOORE, W.Va. — A Harrison County man has been named in criminal charges after police said he was caught with a pipe bomb in his home following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. Harrison County deputies have charged Garrett Harvey, 29, of Anmoore, with illegal possession of an explosive...
2 people missing in the Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been working Friday evening to recover two people missing in the Elk River in the Duck area, according to John Hoffman with Braxton County Emergency Services. Nearly 75 first responders from several departments, including dive teams, have been on the scene, which is...
Anmoore man charged after being caught with pipe bomb, explosive material

ANMOORE, W.Va. An Anmoore man is behind bars after police said he was caught with a pipe bomb in his home following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery at 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 while inside a home on Clinton Street. During the investigation, a person in the home told deputies Garrett Harvey, 29, had possessed explosive materials and had made the devices in the home.
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Angel Mullen with The Shack joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about upcoming events at The Shack, the growth of the afterschool program, and the things they provide to students. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
