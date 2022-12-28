Read full article on original website
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
Rafael Lovato Jr. Wins MMA Return By First-Round Submission After Three-Year Layoff
Rafael Lovato Jr. has returned to MMA after retiring three years ago. Lovato Jr. last fought a Bellator 223 in June 2019. The BJJ superstar advanced his MMA record to 10-0 after beating Gegard Mousasi by a majority decision for the Bellator middleweight champion. Since then, the 39-year-old has been inactive from MMA due to health issues. He returned on December 28 for a special event.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
CBS Sports
Best of UFC in 2022: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira runs away with Fight of the Year honors
There are many different elements that typically combine to make for a strong fight of the year selection in MMA, including everything from sustained two-way action to the combination of technical brilliance and major swings of momentum. Rarely before, however, have the group of finalists in a single year, which...
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Yardbarker
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
Sporting News
Power rankings for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top fighters on rosters competing on New Years Eve card
Just like boxing, there are always debates regarding who the best MMA fighter is. Pound-for-pound rankings cause plenty of headaches. That is especially true when talking about other promotions. The very best of Bellator and RIZIN will face off against one another on December 31. Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN takes...
Sporting News
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan unsure about future in MMA: ‘I feel like it’s kind of my job to push jiu-jitsu over the hump’
Gordon Ryan isn’t planning to jump to MMA anytime soon. Widely considered the best grappler alive today and one of the best of all time, Ryan is, in many ways, the face of competitive jiu-jitsu today. As such, many MMA fans have wondered what it would look like for the 27-year-old champion, to follow in the path of so many grapplers before him and jump into the cage. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “King” Ryan appears to be too focused on building up the sport he reigns over instead.
Kyoji Horiguchi: Hiromasa Ougikubo improved, but I should be able to 'dominate him in every aspect'
Kyoji Horiguchi thinks he’ll have the edge over Hiromasa Ougikubo everywhere in their trilogy bout. Horiguchi (30-5) faces Ougikubo (25–6–2) on Saturday’s Rizin 40 card which takes place at Saitama Super Arena just outside Tokyo. The main card will air in the U.S. on Showtime via tape-delay and the fights will take place in Rizin’s ring under the promotion’s ruleset.
Sporting News
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top MMA fights featuring Japan vs. the world
In 1976, Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki, two of the greatest combat sports stars of all time, faced off in a fight considered a forerunner to MMA. Over the years, MMA has had its fair share of memorable fights. Styles can make or break matchups. That is especially true when top fighters face off against one another. From inter-promotional matchups to signed bouts, the history books have a fair share of classics to look back on.
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Dmitry Bivol earns Fighter of the Year for wins over Canelo Alvarez, Gilberto Ramirez
There was plenty of great action in the boxing ring in 2022. Along with great fights, there were many impressive performances from some of the best fighters in the sport. Among those great performances was a fighter knocking off the sport's pound-for-pound king, a 22-year-old becoming boxing's youngest active world champion and a "Monster" feasting on foes to become undisputed champion.
MMA Fighting
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video, results
MMA Fighting has Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The cross-promotional event pairs some of the companies’ champions and top contenders against one another will be headlined by former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and RIZIN lightweight champ Roberto de Souza.
MMA Fighting
Video: Bellator MMA vs. Rizin In Focus: ‘You will see the most violent man inside the ring’
As the historic Bellator MMA vs. Rizin event approaches on New Year’s Eve, check out a behind-the scenes video profiling the headliners of the event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The second episode of the series features former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champ Kyoji Horiguchi as he and...
Sporting News
Top prospects in Bellator MMA: Full list of young stars with potential in MMA organization
Over the years, MMA organizations have signed various veterans and former champions to make an immediate impact. Sometimes, growing from within is the best method to success. We have seen that with Dana White’s Contender Series, with fighters like Jamahal Hill, Sean O'Malley, Bo Nickal, and Raul Rosas Jr. rising from out of nowhere to become hot names in the sport. In Bellator, Scott Coker has made it a mission to grow from within.
Tatiana Suarez aiming for UFC return in February to end four-year hiatus away from the octagon
UFC women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez is ready to return to the octagon. The undefeated wrestler has been out of action since a clash with Nina Nunes in June 2019. The bout was the biggest test of Suarez’s career thus far, and she passed with flying colors. She wound up earning a unanimous decision victory after three-hard fought rounds.
