ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Amtrak Just Launched a Sneak Peek at Its Brand New Trains

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
dcnewsnow.com

2 cats rescued from DC apartment fire

Two cats were safely returned to their owner's arms after a fire in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. Video courtesy of DC Fire and EMS via Twitter. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/video-2-cats-rescued-from-dc-apartment-fire/. 2 cats rescued from DC apartment fire. Two cats were safely returned to their owner's arms after a fire in...
WASHINGTON, DC
HeySoCal

Metro to offer free bus, train service on New Year’s Eve

LA Metro will offer free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve, the agency announced Thursday. No fares will be collected between 9 p.m. on Saturday through 2 a.m. on Sunday. Metro also plans to add additional rail trains to all stations between midnight and 1 a.m. to...
Salon

Still recovering from COVID-19, US public transit tries to get back on track

This article was originally published on The Conversation. U.S. commuters take approximately 10 billion trips on public transit every year. SciLine asked Kari Watkins, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, what cities can do to increase public transportation ridership and how people can make better use of this environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy