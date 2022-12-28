ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Scattered showers return to close out 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Year In Review: Historic July flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Rural newspapers publish final issues

This week marks the end of an era in Estill and Powell Counties, as the Citizen Voice and Times and the Clay City Times newspapers have published their final issues, leaving a journalistic void that will loom large in both communities. Owner/Publisher, Teresa Hatfield-Barger broke the news to staff this...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat

WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday. Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center. In an initial press release, officials said there was no...
wymt.com

Meet the new superintendent of Perry Co. Schools

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kent Campbell was named Perry County Schools next superintendent earlier this week. Campbell has spent nearly 20 years in education. He attended Alice Lloyd College, and once he graduated, he became a social studies teacher. He has served as principal the past six years at...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Fire damages parts of animal hospital

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital. The fire caused “significant damage” to...
BIG STONE GAP, VA

