Scattered showers return to close out 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Weekend Forecast: Mild temps carry us through final days of 2022, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re in our final two days of the year! Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you are a fan of cold air), the above average temperature trend will stick around for a few more days. Today and Tonight. We’ll start and end the day on a dry...
Wrapping up 2022 on a mild note, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We got a little warmer than we expected to yesterday and it looks like the same thing is going to happen the next couple of days before we end the year on a soggy note. Today and Tonight. Temperatures will likely be all over the place...
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Winter weather caused ‘major’ water line breaks for City of Hazard, crews working on repairs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard Utilities provided an update on its water situation Thursday morning. Officials said the recent arctic blast caused major breaks throughout the city’s water system. July’s flooding caused the city to lose water lines and left the water system susceptible to freezing. Officials...
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Evarts officials issue warning about critically low water levels, urge customers to conserve water
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky city are warning customers to conserve water. In a Facebook post on the Evarts City Hall page, customers who are hooked up to the city’s water system are also being asked to boil their water and report any leaks they spot around their homes or businesses.
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
Rural newspapers publish final issues
This week marks the end of an era in Estill and Powell Counties, as the Citizen Voice and Times and the Clay City Times newspapers have published their final issues, leaving a journalistic void that will loom large in both communities. Owner/Publisher, Teresa Hatfield-Barger broke the news to staff this...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat
WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday. Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center. In an initial press release, officials said there was no...
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
Meet the new superintendent of Perry Co. Schools
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kent Campbell was named Perry County Schools next superintendent earlier this week. Campbell has spent nearly 20 years in education. He attended Alice Lloyd College, and once he graduated, he became a social studies teacher. He has served as principal the past six years at...
Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
Fire damages parts of animal hospital
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at an animal hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department said they were called to a fire at the Powell Valley Animal Hospital. The fire caused “significant damage” to...
