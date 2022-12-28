Read full article on original website
Q&A: Meet San Diego County's first chief geriatric officer
San Diego's senior population continues to grow. To help prepare for the challenges of aging and expand opportunities for older residents, San Diego County has appointed its first chief geriatric officer. Dr. Lindsey Yourman’s job is to make getting older in San Diego safer, healthier and a little easier.
Nonprofit CEO accused of harassment
Employees of San Diego Workforce Partnership are accusing their CEO of sexist and racist employment practices. Then, we bring you an update on the Ukrainian teen who lost his leg and received a prosthetic here in San Diego. Plus, KPBS Film critic Beth Accomando saw hundreds of films this year and compiled this list of her Top 10.
San Diego prepares for stormy weather, offers tips and sandbags to residents
San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
National City mayor wants to finish what he started last decade
Ron Morrison spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s moving back into the National City mayor’s office. It’s an office he occupied from 2006 to 2018 but has belonged to Alejandra Sotelo-Solis since then. It’s safe to say that the two mayors don’t have the same taste in interior decorating.
MTS offers free public transportation for New Year’s Eve party goers in San Diego
It’s part of a countywide program between the Metropolitan Transit System, North County Transit District and law enforcement agencies. Priya Bhat-Patel, vice chair of the North County Transit District, said the program aims to get people safely to and from their New Year's Eve destinations. “We have free parking...
In Photos: About 100,000 watch Holiday Bowl Parade along different route
The 1st Marine Division Band marching down Harbor Drive in front of the Convention Center for the Holiday Bowl Parade, Dec. 28, 2022. About 100,000 spectators watched the Holiday Bowl Parade in person Wednesday along a new route in downtown San Diego. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on...
Employees allege racism, sexism, abuse of taxpayer dollars at San Diego Workforce Partnership
In a scathing letter sent to the San Diego Workforce Partnership governing board, a dozen of the nonprofit’s staffers allege CEO Peter Callstrom routinely engaged in racist and sexist employment practices and has used taxpayer dollars as hush money to prevent former employees from speaking about his behavior. The...
Swimmers beware: Rain brings contaminated urban runoff to beaches
San Diego County health officials warned residents Wednesday to avoid contact with ocean water due to recent rain that could have carried bacteria into the ocean and bays. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory that warns surfers, swimmers and other water users that "rain brings urban runoff which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets. Swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event."
Hundreds of San Diego Unified students could need special education. Many wait months for access
At her daughter’s routine check up appointment, Melisa Castro learned that her 3-year-old daughter Michelle could have autism. “I was a little taken aback … I thought it was more of her personality, but I also didn’t have a lot of education on any of it,” said Castro, whose daughter attends Emerson Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood east of Logan Heights.
Gloria to discuss proposed update to Street Preservation Ordinance
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will highlight a proposed major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
North County Transit District gets funding to modernize Sprinter corridor
The North County Transit District will receive $7 million in federal money in the coming fiscal year to help fund its Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project, officials said Tuesday. "The funding will allow NCTD to further modernize signals on the Sprinter corridor, an initial phase of the multi-year Corridor Service...
Average San Diego County gas price rises for fifth time in six days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the fifth time in six days following a 41-day streak of decreases totaling $1.081, increasing 1 cent to $4.469. The average price has increased 4.5 cents over the past six days, including 1.3...
Forecasters: more rain on the way for New Year's weekend
It was a mostly dry day in San Diego Wednesday, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year's Eve celebrations. "Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon," said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
