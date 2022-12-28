Former Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) Correctional Officer to be Investigated by Madera County District Attorney’s Office for Charges of Alleged Sexual Misconduct Against Incarcerated Women in Chowchilla

December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Californians facing the compounding impact of three respiratory illnesses this winter, Covered California is urging the uninsured to sign up for health care coverage before the upcoming Dec. 31 deadline. Coverage provides access to quality care and protection from unforeseen medical costs, and Covered California is where people can get financial help to lower the cost of their health insurance. Californians need to sign up before the end of the year in order to have their coverage be effective on Jan. 1.

