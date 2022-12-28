Former Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) Correctional Officer to be Investigated by Madera County District Attorney’s Office for Charges of Alleged Sexual Misconduct Against Incarcerated Women in Chowchilla

Read full article on original website
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Launches Free Audio Calls for Incarcerated Population on January 1, 2023
December 30, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, audio calls made from standard institution wall phones and tablets by an incarcerated person in a California state prison will be free of charge to the. incarcerated person and their friends and families. The change is in response to...
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Advisory Notice About Madera Community Hospital Closure
December 29, 2022 - The Sheriff’s Office would like to provide the Community an Alert regarding the closure of Madera Community Hospital beginning at midnight tonight (Friday, December 30th, 2022) The Emergency Room at MCH will be closed and no medical staff will be on site. If you have...
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, December 29, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, December 29, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Merced County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Five For Weapons Charges Including Three Rifles, Four Handguns, And Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition
December 28, 2022 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports on Friday morning, the Merced County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible kidnapping in the 1200 block of Tahoe Street in Merced. When Deputies arrived, they located a parked car on the property. Deputies noticed five subjects,...
Missing Coarsegold Mother & 6-Year-Old Son Have Been Located Unharmed, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports
December 29, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has reported that missing Coarsegold mother & son have been located. At 5:15 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, Ashley & Dylan have been located unharmed. This was determined to be a voluntary missing adult situation. We thank the public for...
California Department of Health Updates Top Public Health Issues of 2022 and Prepares Californians for 2023 - Campus Opioid Safety Act Goes Into Effect on January 1
The Campus Opioid Safety Act goes into effect on January 1, 2023. CDPH will work with CA colleges and universities to raise awareness about the benefits of Naloxone, a life-saving medicine for reversing opioid overdose. Colleges and universities can order life-saving Naloxone at no cost through. Naloxone Distribution Project by...
Final Defendant in Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, Kidnapping Plot Sentenced to Over 19 Years in Prison
December 28, 2022 - Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, was sentenced today to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan,. conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property, and knowingly possessing an unregistered...
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Coarsegold Mother & 6-Year-Old Son, Possibly in Fresno on Christmas Eve
December 28, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing adult woman and her juvenile son. 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Dr. on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at around 4:00 P.M. to drive to the Manchester Mall in Fresno. Ashley contacted family members shortly before 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 26 and has not been seen or heard from by their family since. Her most recent location is unknown but is believed to be Fresno.
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to Host Grant Workshop on January 9-10
December 29, 2022 - California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division invites entities that provide off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation opportunities to a two-day grant workshop in Bakersfield on January 9-10. In-person and virtual opportunities will be available. Participants will be informed on the various motorized grants available and how to apply for them.
Covered California’s First Deadline Approaches as Winter Illnesses Highlight the Importance of Having Access to Quality Health Care
December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Californians facing the compounding impact of three respiratory illnesses this winter, Covered California is urging the uninsured to sign up for health care coverage before the upcoming Dec. 31 deadline. Coverage provides access to quality care and protection from unforeseen medical costs, and Covered California is where people can get financial help to lower the cost of their health insurance. Californians need to sign up before the end of the year in order to have their coverage be effective on Jan. 1.
Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
Mariposa County Senior Menu & Activities for January 2023
The Mariposa Senior Center is available for meetings, family gatherings or parties. on Saturdays and Sundays. Call Mariposa Golden Agers at (209) 966-6910 for more information. Senior Menu for January 2023. (Meals Start at 12 Noon) Please call 742-7182 before 10:30 A.M. for reservations.
New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees
December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
January 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar
December 29, 2022 - All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov(opens in new tab).
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Rest Area & Ramp Closures on Interstate 5 and State Route 99 for January 1-7, 2023
December 30, 2022 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various closures on Interstate 5 (I-5) and State Route 99 (SR-99) for maintenance and. construction operations. Work to occur as follows;. INTERSTATE 5:. Full closure of the John C. Erreca Rest Areas on northbound...
Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) Receives Over $3.6 Million in Federal Funding for New Replacement Buses
December 28, 2022 - MERCED – Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) will soon benefit from a $3.68 million federal award for the replacement of four buses. The funding is part of the fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending package that was signed by President Biden this week and is one of several community projects in the region sponsored by Congressman Jim Costa (D-16) and funded in the bill.
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Mariposa County: One-Way Traffic Control Delays Expected on State Route 140 for January 1-7, 2023
December 30, 2022 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to perform one-way traffic control on State Route 140 at various points from the Merced. County line to east of Trower Road for highway construction beginning Wednesday, January 4, through Friday, January 6, 2023,...
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning - Begins Thursday Evening for Elevations Above 7,000 Feet – Includes Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Shaver Lake, Johnsondale, and Yosemite (Outside of the Valley)
December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning and is issued until Sunday, January 1st 2022 at 4:00 A.M. PST. Heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains and higher elevations and travel will be difficult...
Winter Storm Watch Begins Friday Morning for Elevations Above 7,000 Feet – Includes Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Shaver Lake, Johnsondale, and Yosemite (Outside of the Valley)
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a winter storm watch is issued until Sunday, January 1st 2022 at 4:00 A.M.. Heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains and travel will be difficult to near impossible. All travel is discouraged. Winter Storm Watch. URGENT - WINTER...
