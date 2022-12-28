Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Signs Cultural Preservation Agreement
The Prescott Valley Town Council on December 8 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arizona State Parks Board to monitor cultural and paleontological sites through the Arizona Site Steward Program. Many archaeological sites throughout the state are currently being subjected to vandalism and other forms of permanent destruction. The...
SignalsAZ
City of Flagstaff Hosts Meet and Greet Event
The City of Flagstaff invites members of the public to attend a meet and greet event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at Public Works Core Services building (3200 W Rte 66) to meet the final candidate for the position of Public Works Director. The City received 10 applications and invited three candidates to interview for the position. The City invited one candidate to participate in the meet and greet event.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
2022 Best of Business Winners
Quad Cities Business News asked you to vote for the Quad Cities’ area Best of Business. We all do business with a variety of companies in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey/Humboldt, and Chino Valley. This was your opportunity to tell us which businesses you think are the best in the categories designated. To see the 2022 winners in every category, visit the following.
SignalsAZ
Swing Fore the Cure Raises Over $62K for YRMC
Pink filled the air on Oct. 3 as 100 golfers teed off in the 2nd Annual “Swing Fore the Cure!” golf tournament, held at Capital Canyon Club, that raised $62,750 for the Baskin Breast Care Center at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). “We were really pleased...
SignalsAZ
Native Air Expanding Air Medical Services in Yavapai County
Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Sales Tax Rate to Decrease in the New Year
Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Prescott’s transaction privilege (sales) tax rate is decreasing from 2.75% to 2%. The combined tax rate (State, County, & City) for Prescott will decrease from 9.10% to 8.35%. The Prescott City Council voted on October 11, 2022, to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801...
SignalsAZ
Sedona Christmas Tree Recycling
The city of Sedona will again accept Christmas trees for recycling from Dec 28, 2022, through Jan 31, 2023, Monday through Friday between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm at the city’s maintenance yard. Trees dropped off for recycling must be free of lights, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and plastic...
SignalsAZ
Wintercreeper Euonymus: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Wintercreeper Euonymus! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A very brilliant plant that makes dreary winter landscapes more cheerful. Creates...
SignalsAZ
YeeHaw! at Worlds Oldest Rodeo, New Nurses, Boot Drop | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
SignalsAZ
Winter Watering: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden in Prescott give advice on winter watering. Should you water if there is snow around your plant? Ken and Lisa also discuss what to do if something is eating the bark on your tree and how to plant a living Christmas Tree.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police New Year Traffic Enforcement
This New Year’s Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be out in force conducting DUI, seat belt, and other traffic enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement, which begins Saturday, December 31, 2022, and continues through Monday, January 2, 2023.
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
azbigmedia.com
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Dec 30th
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize fifth grader Aaron Gomez-Parada of Del Rio School as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the week ending December 30, 2022. The staff of Del Rio School say that Aaron is a smart, fun student who has an aptitude...
theprescotttimes.com
Chef Alex Rivera Keeps Making Big Moves In Prescott, AZ!
Welcoming Chef Alex Rivera and his lovely wife Chef Alma Zamora to their new path as Partners with Los Pinos creating their own family Catering Company “ Abondance International Cuisine “ Chef Alex Rivera and Chef Alma Zamora are an amazing couple, parents and not only that, they are an amazing team.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
