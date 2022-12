When I came aboard as the new outdoors writer almost a year ago in January, I had no idea that two months later I would be eating coyote loin. But that’s exactly what I set out to do. Not the coyote part, that was just a tasty bonus. I mean it’s the kind of outdoors story I’d hoped to do—stories that you can really sink your teeth into, so to speak.

PULASKI, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO