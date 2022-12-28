Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Men's Basketball Makes NEC Debut at Sacred Heart
Stonehill College opens its inaugural Northeast Conference schedule with a matchup at Sacred Heart University at William H. Pitt Center this afternoon. The Skyhawks will look to open NEC play and snap a run of four-straight losses after a 77-67 decision at Valparaiso University in Indiana last Wednesday, while the Pioneers tuned up for Conference play with a 66-62 win over Holy Cross here at the Pitt Center a week ago today.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Men's Basketball Drops Sacred Heart in NEC Debut, 74-67
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (December 29, 2022) – Stonehill College led by as much as 23 points late in the first half, and still by 20 midway through the second half, before holding off a late rally to secure a 74-67 triumph over Sacred Heart University in the Northeast Conference (NEC) men's basketball opener for both at the William H. Pitt Center this afternoon.
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police
Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset P…
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Dorchester Reporter
In Memoriam Dorchester 2022
They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season
WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown
ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies
BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
