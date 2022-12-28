ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

stonehillskyhawks.com

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Men's Basketball Makes NEC Debut at Sacred Heart

Stonehill College opens its inaugural Northeast Conference schedule with a matchup at Sacred Heart University at William H. Pitt Center this afternoon. The Skyhawks will look to open NEC play and snap a run of four-straight losses after a 77-67 decision at Valparaiso University in Indiana last Wednesday, while the Pioneers tuned up for Conference play with a 66-62 win over Holy Cross here at the Pitt Center a week ago today.
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men's Basketball Drops Sacred Heart in NEC Debut, 74-67

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (December 29, 2022) – Stonehill College led by as much as 23 points late in the first half, and still by 20 midway through the second half, before holding off a late rally to secure a 74-67 triumph over Sacred Heart University in the Northeast Conference (NEC) men's basketball opener for both at the William H. Pitt Center this afternoon.
EASTON, MA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
addictedtovacation.com

The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations

Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Dorchester Reporter

In Memoriam Dorchester 2022

They were among the many who said goodbye. Some served in government. Some served the interests of their neighborhoods in public settings while others did so from home. Some offered spiritual direction. Some built things, and one delivered the mail with diligence and equanimity. For all that, they had one thing in common: A connection to Dorchester during their lives.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America

BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season

WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown

ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies

BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA

