MySanAntonio
This 3-piece cast iron set is less than $15 at Walmart
If you spend any amount of time in the kitchen, you know just how great cast iron cookware is. It’s even better when you’re camping and need something that’s durable and easy to use. The only downside? Cast iron can be significantly more expensive than other cookware materials — unless you stumble on a deal like this.
Shop Walmart's best robot vacuum deal yet: Get the iHome Autovac for only $85
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've seen lots of deals on robot vacuums this holiday season, but Walmart's latest robot vacuum deal is absolutely absurd....
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb
Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa speakers and bundling a Sengled smart bulb for free.
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today
“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off. That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
End of the Year Closeout Sale: Amazon’s Practically Giving Away These Amazon Basics Brand Accessories
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season. If you’ve been procrastinating, you might still find some stuff you can order and have arrive before Christmas, but don’t be too surprised if they don’t. We’ve seen lots of great deals this holiday season from big companies, like Walmart’s last-minute Christmas deals, so don’t fret if you missed the discounts on Cyber Monday because you can still snag incredible deals on some of the best Christmas gift. However, it looks like Amazon’s having an...
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
MySanAntonio
Get a reliable generator for 58% off on Amazon, if you act fast
If you have an RV or you’re planning on purchasing one, you’ll also need to consider getting a generator to keep everything powered while the RV isn’t running. Even if you don’t have an RV and you just want to make sure you won’t be without power at home in case of emergency, a generator is a great option. And now’s the perfect time to buy while retailers are offering big discounts after the holidays.
CNET
Simplify Your Morning Routine by Setting Up These Amazon Alexa Routines
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Our smart technology works best for us when it automates the essential parts of our day. Sure, you might see Alexa as the follower of your individual commands, but did you know that you can program her to automate the crucial parts of your routine with a few simple voice prompts?
MySanAntonio
Walmart is selling a handheld vacuum for under $30 right now
A recurring theme you may have noticed if you keep up with my deals coverage is that I hate vacuuming. But there's a catch: You can usually find some great sales on vacuums that make the chore a heck of a lot easier to wrap your mind around. When it comes to the interior of your car or smaller areas around the home, a handheld vacuum is a must so you don’t have to lug a bigger one around.
Save up to $200 on two of the best Dyson vacuums we’ve ever tried ahead of 2023
Dyson makes some of the best vacuums on the market and you can shop holiday savings on two of the brand's stick cleaners right now.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec 28: Apple Watch SE for $249, 45% off Samsung Soundbar & More
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deepest discounts for today include an Apple Watch SE (Gen 1) for $249, a Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Outdoor Smartwatch that's 45% off and $500 off an MSI Laptop, the lowest prices in at least 30 days. Plus, a Shark robot vac is on sale for $169.99.
Engadget
Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M2 is $220 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. You can get...
The best robot mops for 2023: iRobot Braava Jet, Samsung Jetbot and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Mopping the floors probably isn't your favorite chore, but mopped floors do help keep your home feeling fresh and clean....
This refurbished iPad Air 16GB bundle is now only $149.99
Stack CommerceSave nearly 70 percent with this eco-friendly deal.
game-news24.com
The Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Amazon Echo Show 8 are up to 45 percent off a visit
The deals are still happening at Amazon this week. The boxing week bargain gives its Alexa-powered smart home speakers huge discounts. Both the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Show 8 can save up to 45 percent. Check out the deals below:. Echo Show 8 (save 41%) for $99.99 (the...
Digital Trends
Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Bulb for $15 with this deal
If you’ve been asking yourself which Amazon Echo you should buy, consider looking no further than the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, which is on sale today from Best Buy as part of a crazy good deal. Right now, you can bring home an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for only $15, saving you $25 off its original price of $40, but the savings don’t stop there. Included in this deal is a Sengled smart light bulb that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as four months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free. For only $15, this deal is pretty much impossible to beat.
The Smart Cutting Board is the Latest Kitchen Gadget to Make Its Way to CES
Over the years, there’s been no shortage of kitchen gadgets at CES. But next week, a new category will join the smart ovens, connected thermometers, and AI-powered fridges on the floor of the world’s biggest tech conference: the smart cutting board. Yep, there will be not one but...
