Shop 10 men’s winter coat trends: parkas, topcoats, puffers and more

Stay warm and stylish this season with our top picks for men’s winter coats. Reviewed / Todd Snyder / Gap / Brooks Brothers

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Wintertime is here, and with it, record-low temperatures throughout the country. If you’re still wearing the same winter coat you bought a decade ago, it might be time for an upgrade. With materials like PrimaLoft or down feathers that can insulate your clothes, coats today can keep you warm even in the most extreme weather conditions. This season, once you’ve picked up some dependable new winter boots and finished prepping the house for the big freeze , consider upgrading your wardrobe with a new winter coat. Shop the top ten coat trends for men with these warm, stylish options.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

1. Heavy-Duty Parka: Canada Goose Langford 625-Fill Power Down Parka

When the temperatures drop down to the single digits (or lower), grab a heavy-duty parka to stay warm. Reviewed / Canada Goose

Canada Goose parkas have been ubiquitous on city streets in recent years, and it’s not without reason. The coats are incredibly well-insulated, keeping you warm when it’s frigid outside. When we tested the brand, we found that not only did the coat retain body heat, but even made our tester start sweating in below-freezing temperatures.

The brand’s Langford 625-Fill Power Down Parka doesn’t just look sleek and keep you warm—as an added bonus, you can even wear the coat as a backpack when you want to keep it close but don’t need to wear it. Shop the Langford in four colors in men’s sizes S to XXL.

$1,295 at Nordstrom

2. Classic Peacoat: J.Crew Dock Peacoat with PrimaLoft

For more temperate, dressier days and evenings, a peacoat is a timeless classic. Reviewed / J.Crew

There are few men’s wardrobe staples more classic and timeless than a basic peacoat. The versions that are being released today look almost identical to the ones made 10 and even 20 years ago—that’s how everlasting this style has been. The difference between the peacoats of yesterday and the modern versions today? They’re insulated to keep you extra warm.

J.Crew’s Dock Peacoat with PrimaLoft uses classic peacoat design elements—double-breasted and plastic buttons with anchors—along with a PrimaLoft lining that keeps the cold out. For us, though, the star of this coat is the generous collar. Wear it popped up for an extra dose of style. Shop this peacoat in black and gray in men’s sizes XS to XL.

$278 at J.Crew

3. Cozy Fleece: COS Relaxed-Fit Teddy Jacket

Whether you’re lounging around the house or just need an inside layer of warmth, turn to a versatile fleece. Reviewed / COS

If your weekend plans involve staying in, or if you just want an extra layer to keep you cozy under your heavy-duty gear, consider opting for a fleece for a more laid-back warm style. The Relaxed-Fit Teddy Jacket from COS builds on the teddy bear coat trend that we’ve seen in recent years, but reimagines it in a more utilitarian style. The chest pocket is a stand-out detail, while the shorter length means it will pair well with any casual outfit. The Teddy Jacket comes in three colors in men’s sizes XS to XL.

$135 at COS

4. Full-Length Topcoat: Todd Snyder Italian Oversized Double Breasted Officer Coat

For seriously stylish winter fashion, shop the Italian Oversized Double Breasted Officer Coat from Todd Snyder. Reviewed / Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has been synonymous with designing some of the most luxurious and distinctive menswear in recent years, and this Italian Oversized Double Breasted Officer Coat might be one of our favorite releases yet. Made in luxurious 100-percent Italian virgin wool with horn buttons, this coat is the most elegant style statement you’ll make all season. The coat hits just below the knees, and features a full-width collar that you can turn up to keep your neck warm when a breeze comes through.

This season, we expect to see topcoats of many different styles. Historically, topcoats would be the outermost layer of a man’s outfit, protecting the wearer and his suit, tuxedo or uniform from the elements. Keep this in mind when shopping the style, as it’s intended to be oversized to accommodate many layers underneath. This coat is available in men’s sizes XS to XXL in a speckled Dove Grey and a vibrant Chartreuse Plaid.

$1,998 at Todd Snyder

5. Insulating Puffer: The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

A puffer coat is a winter-weather essential, and The North Face Nuptse Jacket is one of the warmest around. Reviewed / The North Face

Heading out to shovel the driveway ? Opt for a sporty puffer coat that will keep you dry and warm without restricting movement. The North Face has plenty of options that are suited to cold weather, but our top pick has to be the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket. The jacket features a shorter length and a close fit. The style is offered in a staggering fourteen different colorways in men’s sizes XXS to 3XL. The coat comes with a stowable hood that packs into its collar, and best of all, the entire coat can stow into its own right-hand pocket, making this coat ideal for packing into a suitcase for trips.

$320 at The North Face

6. Utilitarian Parka: L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka

For a parka that can get the job done, look no further than the L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka. Reviewed / L.L.Bean

If the luxury price tag of the Canada Goose parka above made you raise an eyebrow, know that there are plenty of highly-functional parkas available from a number of different brands. L.L.Bean’s Baxter State Parka is a standout option, ready with multiple pockets (seven on the exterior, and three on the inside), a detachable faux fur hood, and adjustable cuffs that ensure that the cold stays out. Best of all, the Tek2 fabric is waterproof, and the 650-fill down means you’ll stay warm in temperatures down to 45 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. The Baxter is available in four bold colors in men’s regular and tall sizes S to XXXL.

$299 at L.L.Bean

7. Duffle Coat: Brooks Brothers Wool Duffle Coat

When the weather can’t make up its mind, a duffle coat can keep you warm and dry. Reviewed / Brooks Brothers

If the climate in your neck of the woods cycles between dry winter air, wet rain and frosty snow, consider a versatile duffle coat to top off a stylish casual look. Known for its practical and durable style, and classic toggle closures, a duffle coat will quickly become a go-to in your winter wardrobe. The Wool Duffle Coat from Brooks Brothers features all the classic design features expressed in sumptuous double-faced wool. Shop the style in beige and black in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$898 at Brooks Brothers

8. Timeless British Classic: Barbour Ashby Waterproof Waxed Cotton Jacket

The classic waxed Barbour jacket comes steeped chock-full of history. Reviewed / Barbour

Barbour has a long history as one of Britain’s most famed heritage brands. The late Queen Elizabeth and indeed the entire royal family has been known to wear the brand’s iconic waxed jackets on occasion. They’re so beloved by the royal family that the brand has been awarded three royal warrants—a mark of recognition that Barbour embroiders directly onto their labels to signify that they supply goods to the royal family.

The classic Ashby Waterproof Waxed Cotton Jacket is one of the brand’s most classic offerings, featuring a utilitarian design with multiple pockets, a corduroy collar and iconic plaid lining. The cotton textile has been waxed, making the jacket essentially waterproof. Over time, the wax may wear away, but the brand will happily re-wax the jacket for you if desired. Shop the style in two colors in men’s sizes S to XXXL.

$395 at Nordstrom

9. Iconic Shearling Aviator Jacket: Banana Republic Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket

For a twist on a classic aviator style, shop the Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket from Banana Republic. Reviewed / Banana Republic

If you’re feeling adventurous with your style, winter is a great time to explore new horizons with an aviator jacket. Originally developed for pilots during World War I, the shearling material provided insulation, especially at higher altitudes. Even if you aren’t flying the skies à la Top Gun , you can still steal the look with Banana Republic’s Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket. Slightly oversized, and fully lined in soft, warm shearling, this is a substantial and memorable coat. Shop it in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$1,300 at Banana Republic

10. Camel Coat: Gap Recycled Wool Topcoat

A camel coat is a men’s wardrobe must-have. Reviewed / Gap

One of the most versatile garments in any man’s winter wardrobe, a camel coat goes with almost any outfit for almost any occasion. Gap’s Recycled Wool Topcoat is a great take on the classic. Pair it with jeans and a sweatshirt for a casual coffee-date look, or wear it with your dress shirt, sweater and chinos for a gallery opening or movie night. This style is available in men’s regular and tall sizes XS to XXXL.

$173 at Gap

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , I nstagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop 10 men’s winter coat trends: parkas, topcoats, puffers and more