ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Shop 10 men’s winter coat trends: parkas, topcoats, puffers and more

By Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9IT0_0jwoLJ2u00
Stay warm and stylish this season with our top picks for men’s winter coats. Reviewed / Todd Snyder / Gap / Brooks Brothers

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Wintertime is here, and with it, record-low temperatures throughout the country. If you’re still wearing the same winter coat you bought a decade ago, it might be time for an upgrade. With materials like PrimaLoft or down feathers that can insulate your clothes, coats today can keep you warm even in the most extreme weather conditions. This season, once you’ve picked up some dependable new winter boots and finished prepping the house for the big freeze , consider upgrading your wardrobe with a new winter coat. Shop the top ten coat trends for men with these warm, stylish options.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

1. Heavy-Duty Parka: Canada Goose Langford 625-Fill Power Down Parka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EvF8_0jwoLJ2u00
When the temperatures drop down to the single digits (or lower), grab a heavy-duty parka to stay warm. Reviewed / Canada Goose

Canada Goose parkas have been ubiquitous on city streets in recent years, and it’s not without reason. The coats are incredibly well-insulated, keeping you warm when it’s frigid outside. When we tested the brand, we found that not only did the coat retain body heat, but even made our tester start sweating in below-freezing temperatures.

The brand’s Langford 625-Fill Power Down Parka doesn’t just look sleek and keep you warm—as an added bonus, you can even wear the coat as a backpack when you want to keep it close but don’t need to wear it. Shop the Langford in four colors in men’s sizes S to XXL.

$1,295 at Nordstrom

2. Classic Peacoat: J.Crew Dock Peacoat with PrimaLoft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42trVc_0jwoLJ2u00
For more temperate, dressier days and evenings, a peacoat is a timeless classic. Reviewed / J.Crew

There are few men’s wardrobe staples more classic and timeless than a basic peacoat. The versions that are being released today look almost identical to the ones made 10 and even 20 years ago—that’s how everlasting this style has been. The difference between the peacoats of yesterday and the modern versions today? They’re insulated to keep you extra warm.

J.Crew’s Dock Peacoat with PrimaLoft uses classic peacoat design elements—double-breasted and plastic buttons with anchors—along with a PrimaLoft lining that keeps the cold out. For us, though, the star of this coat is the generous collar. Wear it popped up for an extra dose of style. Shop this peacoat in black and gray in men’s sizes XS to XL.

$278 at J.Crew

3. Cozy Fleece: COS Relaxed-Fit Teddy Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8ZrE_0jwoLJ2u00
Whether you’re lounging around the house or just need an inside layer of warmth, turn to a versatile fleece. Reviewed / COS

If your weekend plans involve staying in, or if you just want an extra layer to keep you cozy under your heavy-duty gear, consider opting for a fleece for a more laid-back warm style. The Relaxed-Fit Teddy Jacket from COS builds on the teddy bear coat trend that we’ve seen in recent years, but reimagines it in a more utilitarian style. The chest pocket is a stand-out detail, while the shorter length means it will pair well with any casual outfit. The Teddy Jacket comes in three colors in men’s sizes XS to XL.

$135 at COS

4. Full-Length Topcoat: Todd Snyder Italian Oversized Double Breasted Officer Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eav6H_0jwoLJ2u00
For seriously stylish winter fashion, shop the Italian Oversized Double Breasted Officer Coat from Todd Snyder. Reviewed / Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has been synonymous with designing some of the most luxurious and distinctive menswear in recent years, and this Italian Oversized Double Breasted Officer Coat might be one of our favorite releases yet. Made in luxurious 100-percent Italian virgin wool with horn buttons, this coat is the most elegant style statement you’ll make all season. The coat hits just below the knees, and features a full-width collar that you can turn up to keep your neck warm when a breeze comes through.

This season, we expect to see topcoats of many different styles. Historically, topcoats would be the outermost layer of a man’s outfit, protecting the wearer and his suit, tuxedo or uniform from the elements. Keep this in mind when shopping the style, as it’s intended to be oversized to accommodate many layers underneath. This coat is available in men’s sizes XS to XXL in a speckled Dove Grey and a vibrant Chartreuse Plaid.

$1,998 at Todd Snyder

5. Insulating Puffer: The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neg9T_0jwoLJ2u00
A puffer coat is a winter-weather essential, and The North Face Nuptse Jacket is one of the warmest around. Reviewed / The North Face

Heading out to shovel the driveway ? Opt for a sporty puffer coat that will keep you dry and warm without restricting movement. The North Face has plenty of options that are suited to cold weather, but our top pick has to be the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket. The jacket features a shorter length and a close fit. The style is offered in a staggering fourteen different colorways in men’s sizes XXS to 3XL. The coat comes with a stowable hood that packs into its collar, and best of all, the entire coat can stow into its own right-hand pocket, making this coat ideal for packing into a suitcase for trips.

$320 at The North Face

6. Utilitarian Parka: L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483wxm_0jwoLJ2u00
For a parka that can get the job done, look no further than the L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka. Reviewed / L.L.Bean

If the luxury price tag of the Canada Goose parka above made you raise an eyebrow, know that there are plenty of highly-functional parkas available from a number of different brands. L.L.Bean’s Baxter State Parka is a standout option, ready with multiple pockets (seven on the exterior, and three on the inside), a detachable faux fur hood, and adjustable cuffs that ensure that the cold stays out. Best of all, the Tek2 fabric is waterproof, and the 650-fill down means you’ll stay warm in temperatures down to 45 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. The Baxter is available in four bold colors in men’s regular and tall sizes S to XXXL.

$299 at L.L.Bean

7. Duffle Coat: Brooks Brothers Wool Duffle Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPr3x_0jwoLJ2u00
When the weather can’t make up its mind, a duffle coat can keep you warm and dry. Reviewed / Brooks Brothers

If the climate in your neck of the woods cycles between dry winter air, wet rain and frosty snow, consider a versatile duffle coat to top off a stylish casual look. Known for its practical and durable style, and classic toggle closures, a duffle coat will quickly become a go-to in your winter wardrobe. The Wool Duffle Coat from Brooks Brothers features all the classic design features expressed in sumptuous double-faced wool. Shop the style in beige and black in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$898 at Brooks Brothers

8. Timeless British Classic: Barbour Ashby Waterproof Waxed Cotton Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wv6Ij_0jwoLJ2u00
The classic waxed Barbour jacket comes steeped chock-full of history. Reviewed / Barbour

Barbour has a long history as one of Britain’s most famed heritage brands. The late Queen Elizabeth and indeed the entire royal family has been known to wear the brand’s iconic waxed jackets on occasion. They’re so beloved by the royal family that the brand has been awarded three royal warrants—a mark of recognition that Barbour embroiders directly onto their labels to signify that they supply goods to the royal family.

The classic Ashby Waterproof Waxed Cotton Jacket is one of the brand’s most classic offerings, featuring a utilitarian design with multiple pockets, a corduroy collar and iconic plaid lining. The cotton textile has been waxed, making the jacket essentially waterproof. Over time, the wax may wear away, but the brand will happily re-wax the jacket for you if desired. Shop the style in two colors in men’s sizes S to XXXL.

$395 at Nordstrom

9. Iconic Shearling Aviator Jacket: Banana Republic Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlpU1_0jwoLJ2u00
For a twist on a classic aviator style, shop the Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket from Banana Republic. Reviewed / Banana Republic

If you’re feeling adventurous with your style, winter is a great time to explore new horizons with an aviator jacket. Originally developed for pilots during World War I, the shearling material provided insulation, especially at higher altitudes. Even if you aren’t flying the skies à la Top Gun , you can still steal the look with Banana Republic’s Heritage Shearling Flight Jacket. Slightly oversized, and fully lined in soft, warm shearling, this is a substantial and memorable coat. Shop it in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$1,300 at Banana Republic

10. Camel Coat: Gap Recycled Wool Topcoat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46f9dH_0jwoLJ2u00
A camel coat is a men’s wardrobe must-have. Reviewed / Gap

One of the most versatile garments in any man’s winter wardrobe, a camel coat goes with almost any outfit for almost any occasion. Gap’s Recycled Wool Topcoat is a great take on the classic. Pair it with jeans and a sweatshirt for a casual coffee-date look, or wear it with your dress shirt, sweater and chinos for a gallery opening or movie night. This style is available in men’s regular and tall sizes XS to XXXL.

$173 at Gap

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , I nstagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop 10 men’s winter coat trends: parkas, topcoats, puffers and more

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Coach's Shearling Collection of Handbags, Boots, and Jackets Is On Sale to Keep You Cozy All Winter

Winter is finally here, which means we're adding an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth to our wardrobes. With the help of Coach, we're keeping the chill at bay without sacrificing style. Coach revamped its cult-favorites with a plush new shearling collection, including the brand's signature handbags. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling styles arrived just in time for the winter and are now up to 50% off during the Coach Holiday Sale.
WWD

The 25 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming, which means it’s time to stock up on warm wardrobe essentials like chunky knits, cozy cashmere, sweater dresses, and leather pants. But there’s no better way to take on the cold weather and freezing temps than in a puffer jacket. Whether you’re hitting the slopes in Aspen or making a Trader Joe’s run, the best puffer jackets for women can work for every occasion — from ultra-warm, long puffer coats for snow days to lightweight jackets for...
The US Sun

11 best winter coats for men 2023

WITH temperatures continuing to drop, staying warm is becoming more and more of a daily priority. But with so many winter coats on the market these days, at a variety of price points, it can be hard to know which ones are worth spending your money on. Lucky for you...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Parade

Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing Fleece-lined Leggings! Here Are 17 Best Styles for Every Budget

Even if you don’t live in a place where you can make a snowman, there’s a good chance that your wardrobe changes a bit during the winter time. This could mean fishing your heavier coats out of storage in anticipation of chilly evenings, or replacing those old wool socks that have served you well year after year. One item of clothing that often gets forgotten until you’re getting dressed — and dreading an icy forecast — are fleece lined leggings.
People

Shoppers Stay 'Warm and Cozy' in These Shearling Slippers from an Oprah-Approved Brand — and They're on Sale Now

One reviewer said they “may even prefer them” to pricier alternatives Whether you're slipping into them on a cold winter morning or after kicking off your work shoes, a good pair of slippers feels like luxury. If you haven't already invested in a pair or are in the market for new ones, you can snag some for up to 40 percent off right now from an Oprah-approved brand.    The Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers feature a padded, lightweight insole with 100 percent Australian shearling for extra coziness...
People

There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13

Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, cardigans, and more winter-wardrobe staples As fun as it can be to throw on a blazer or a pair of high heels every now and then, there's truly nothing better than slipping into seriously cozy clothes, especially in the winter. Really, who doesn't love curling up on the couch drinking a hot coffee while wearing some super soft leggings or a snug pair of slippers?  And of course, no cozy outfit would be complete without an ultra-comfortable sweater, like one of the many options on...
Well+Good

From Hoka to Brooks, Shop These Podiatrist-Approved, Best-Selling Sneaker Deals at the Zappos Year-End Sale

I love receiving fun statement shoes or a comfy pair of slippers as a gift. However, when it comes to shopping for supportive everyday shoes, I have found that it needs to be a journey between me, myself, and I (and occasionally a really helpful article or enthusiastic salesperson). Because I live in a walkable city and love to exercise, I am always looking to snag a deal on my next pair of sneakers, knowing I will inevitably have to replace my current pair.
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
CNN

You'll Regret Missing These 2022 Amazon Best Sellers

It’s finally that time of the year again. No, not just Christmas and Chanukah, but time to see what Best Sellers have risen to the top on Amazon during 2022. Every category has its rankings, and we’ve collected the best of the best in one place. That way, you can spend less time clicking and scrolling and more time nabbing quality products. And what makes these products worthy of Best Seller status? The reviews, of course. Our selections are backed by thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of glowing reviews. That way, you can find exactly what’s so great about each of these top Amazon sellers below.
In Style

I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Big After-Christmas Sale

Here’s a little secret: The best time of year to buy things is after the holidays. I know, I know: It sounds a little counterintuitive because you probably do so much shopping the weeks leading up to December 25, especially if your friends and family exchange gifts every year.But something I’ve learned during my time working in fashion is that sometimes, the best deals come to those who wait… until after Christmas.
New York Post

Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead

Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
The List

Drop-Waist Dresses Will Make A Comeback In 2023. Here's How To Get The Look

Yet another early aughts trend is making its way back into the limelight –– and into our closets. We're all well aware that the past few years have brought us some ghosts of closets past to allow us to revisit some of the styles of the '90s and early 2000s that had since vanished into obscurity. By the looks of it, though, 2023 will only be doubling down on these Y2K staple pieces and bringing back everything from the bubble skirt trend to baggy jeans (via Elle).
TheDailyBeast

What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually

Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Us Weekly

These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they're incredibly comfortable when it's time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life. With these shoes, you’ll be walking […]
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

730K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy