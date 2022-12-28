Read full article on original website
Fairfax County police say three separate shootings could be related
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating three separate shootings in Fairfax County that could be related. The shootings left people injured and property damaged over the last six months. The Fairfax County Police Department reports all three incidents happened in the Bailey’s Crossroads area in parking lots near...
Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police
Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Two Teens Busted Attempting To Cover-Up Details Of VA Hit-Run Crash, Sheriff Says
Two teens in Virginia tried to pull a fast one on members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office who were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Stafford County on Thursday afternoon.Stafford residents Lila Johnson and Jayden Dunn, both 19, were taken into custody and charged after the latter crashe…
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Secret Service, DC Police investigate crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured
WASHINGTON — One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after the pair were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The crash reportedly happened in the 1400 block of 14th Street in Northwest. According to a...
Robbery in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
1 dead after car flees Secret Service traffic stop, hits pedestrians near White House: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One pedestrian is dead and another pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle that fled a Secret Service traffic stop Friday afternoon near the White House, the Metropolitan Police Department said. In addition to hitting the pedestrians, the fleeing vehicle...
Man charged in Fairfax Co. bank heist robbed 2 banks in Prince William Co.: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM Co. (7News) — The man apprehended for robbing a bank in Fairfax County earlier this week was connected to two other bank robberies in Prince William County, according to authorities. Police say they found Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, hiding in a car with the cash he allegedly...
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
Popular 2022 Video: 7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond
Following a June 22, 2022 raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court. The suspects faced various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM spoke...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
Barricade, hostage situation in Fairfax ends after 12 hours with suspect in custody
A barricade situation with a hostage in the town of Herndon in Fairfax County ended after several hours with the suspect in custody.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Twelve-Hour Standoff In VA Ends With Hostage Safe, Barricaded Suspect In Custody (DEVELOPING)
A potentially volatile situation was ended peacefully after SWAT and other tactical teams had to be called in to resolve an hours-long hostage situation at a Virginia home overnight. There was a heavy police presence around the 700 block of Hemlock Court in Herndon late on Tuesday, Dec. 27, as poli…
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
