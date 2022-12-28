Read full article on original website
WTVC
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
WTVC
Fire destroys home in Birchwood Thursday night
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A person in Birchwood will start the new year looking for a new place to live, after fire destroyed their home Thursday night. The fire broke out a little before 6 p.m. at a home on the 13000 block of Boyd Tree Hollow Road, near Grasshopper Road.
WTVC
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WTVC
Outlet overload: Electrical usage contributing to influx in Chattanooga house fires
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Well into the holiday season, the Chattanooga Fire Department has been putting out out fires left and right. Wednesday we spoke with fire officials about how a common occurrence this time of year may be contributing to a surge in flames. “This was an unusually busy...
WTVC
'It's kind of hell:' Time running out as Budgetel evictees search for permanent home
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The quest for permanent housing remains top of mind for hundreds of residents who were evicted from the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge last month. On Friday, we learned that some of the evictees now have a place to call their permanent home. Work continues...
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
WDEF
Dade County Issues Boil Water Notice
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Some residents in Dade County are under a Boil Water Advisory after the extreme cold snap that impacted the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. The Dade County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a following statement. “The Dade County Water & Sewer Authority is issuing this advisory...
WTVC
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
wrganews.com
Floyd County E-911 updates Road Conditions
Update 8:13am – Lakeview at Little Indian – CLOSED. Edgefield Dr SE – Midway Estates, sev cars stuck. There are numerous roads with frozen snow and black ice on them this morning. Please use caution if you have to be on the roadways, but the safest route is to stay put. We have continued to have several wrecks overnight due to the icy conditions.
dadecountysentinel.com
Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood
Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
walkercountyga.gov
Chickamauga Battlefield Multi-Use Connector Trail Gains Support from Walker County
A plan to connect the Chickamauga National Battlefield to downtown Chickamauga may soon get a big boost. The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted last week to invest $50,000 in an effort by the Trust for Public Land (TPL) to connect an existing trail on the east side of Highway 27 at Wilder Road to one on the west side off Osburn Road. The missing section is just under one-mile in length and would utilize right of way along Osburn Road.
WTVC
Boil Water Advisory issued for some customers in Dade County Wednesday
Some water customers in Dade County will have to boil their water until further notice, the Dade County Water and Sewer Authority (DCWSA) announced Wednesday. The utility says this affects customers "in the valley areas north of the City of Trenton." The DCWSA says the cold weather has led to...
WDEF
Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
WTVC
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
WDEF
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
WDEF
Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
