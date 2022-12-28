A plan to connect the Chickamauga National Battlefield to downtown Chickamauga may soon get a big boost. The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted last week to invest $50,000 in an effort by the Trust for Public Land (TPL) to connect an existing trail on the east side of Highway 27 at Wilder Road to one on the west side off Osburn Road. The missing section is just under one-mile in length and would utilize right of way along Osburn Road.

WALKER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO