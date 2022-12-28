ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority

For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Cleveland.com

House January 6 committee refers Rep. Jim Jordan to House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with its subpoena

WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

The Senate Has Passed a Bill Banning TikTok from All Government-Issued Devices

There has been a ton of noise in recent months about the security risks of an app like TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company and is also on many, many devices in the U.S. Because the Chinese government has no compunctions about influencing companies that run out of the country, many in government are concerned that China could begin mining data through TikTok. Now, the US Senate has decided to do something about it.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy