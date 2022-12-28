Read full article on original website
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Richard Shelby, Alabama’s longest-serving US Senator, delivers farewell speech
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, Alabama's longest-serving senator in history, said his official goodbye to the upper chamber with a farewell speech Wednesday.
Speaker privileges: Massive spending bill creates 'Nancy Pelosi Federal Building'
Democratic leaders are scrambling to get their massive $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill across the finish line before the end of this week, with some Republicans pushing back against unrelated measures they argue are unnecessary to include.
McCarthy: US Capitol to reopen in six days under Republican Party
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted screenshots Wednesday of a letter he sent to legislative branch officials that said the United States Capitol would reopen to the public on Jan. 3 when the Republican Party takes over the lower chamber.
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority
For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The fateful question the January 6 committee left hanging over the United States
With its mic drop finale, the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection left a fateful question hanging over Washington, Donald Trump and the 2024 presidential campaign: will the ex-president be charged with a crime?
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
Elon Musk engages with Utah Sen. Mike Lee on Twitter over border security
Elon Musk engaged with Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and other senators over border security. Musk questioned why there isn’t money in the Senate spending bill to secure the U.S. border.
Manchin joins Texas Republicans in calling on Biden to extend border order
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is joining his colleagues from Texas in asking President Joe Biden to extend an order that will prohibit illegal immigrants from crossing over the southern border.
House January 6 committee refers Rep. Jim Jordan to House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with its subpoena
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.
WBAL Radio
Bust of Supreme Court Justice Taney to be removed from US Capitol following passage of new bill
A bust of a Supreme Court Justice from Maryland could be removed from the U.S. Capitol. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision, which defended slavery and denied the citizenship of Black Americans. The House passed a bill that would remove his statue from public...
The Senate Has Passed a Bill Banning TikTok from All Government-Issued Devices
There has been a ton of noise in recent months about the security risks of an app like TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company and is also on many, many devices in the U.S. Because the Chinese government has no compunctions about influencing companies that run out of the country, many in government are concerned that China could begin mining data through TikTok. Now, the US Senate has decided to do something about it.
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
The Southern Poverty Law Center applauds President Biden’s signing to bring bust of Justice Thurgood Marshall to Statuary Hall
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, President Biden signed S. 5229, requiring the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to replace the bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the U.S. Capitol with one honoring the late Justice Thurgood Marshall. The following statement is from...
