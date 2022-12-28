Read full article on original website
Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022
On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen
We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
What was The Citizen’s top story in 2022?
As we close the books on another year, The Bedford Citizen looks back at the most viewed posts (according to our publishing platform metrics) during each month of 2022. Can you guess which post was THE most viewed on our server in 2022?. Check out the top viewed posts for...
The Bedford Guide
The Bedford Guide was started in 2019 with the idea to provide not only a resource for life in Bedford, but a spotlight on what makes Bedford special. The Guide features stories about events and citizens who have stood out in town during the year and made Bedford a better and more interesting place to live.
An Obituary: John ‘Bob’ Howatt
John Robblee “Bob” Howatt, 78, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at The Willows at Whitney Place in Medway. Before living in Medway, Bob had been a long-time resident of Bedford. Bob was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late John P. and Alix...
Unseasonable Warmth Deters Skating on Fawn Lake
It’s a good thing Monday’s National Hockey League Winter Classic is at Fenway Park – and not at Fawn Lake in Bedford. Ice on the man-made pond between Sweetwater Avenue and Springs Road, for decades a local skating destination, is not likely to survive prolonged daytime temperatures in the 50s beginning today.
Real Estate Transfers ~ Dec. 15, 2022
The Bedford Citizen posts real estate transfers through an agreement with The Warren Group. 21 Wilson Road, an eight-room Old Style on one acre, built in 1928:. Sold by Andrew P Wood RET and Andrew Wood on 11/16/2022 to Middlesex Dev Group LLC for $775,000. 4 Pheasant Lane #4, a...
An Obituary: George M. Epple
George M. Epple, 79, of Bedford died peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Scott and his daughter-in-law, Colleen, grandchildren Grace, Miles and Lincoln; and his brother, William. George received his Ph.D. in anthropology from Brandeis University in 1973....
Celebrating the Season with Lights and Decorations in Bedford
It’s a colorful time of year in Bedford with plenty of holiday lights to enjoy on almost every street in town. Here is a small collection, showing a variety of the decorations that are helping to brighten the night in Bedford this season.
Bedford Scouts Bring a Cookbook to Life
What do cheese and jam turnovers, spice-trade deviled eggs, and cavalla butter cookies with Mr. Bhaer’s chocolate drops have in common, besides sounding delicious? They are all recipes in The Little Women Cookbook by Wini Moranville. This delightful book was assigned to Orchard House for this year’s “Family Trees:...
Christmas Services in Bedford
Here are the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services and activities scheduled at churches in Bedford:. The First Baptist Church of Bedford invites everyone to a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Take a moment in the hustle and bustle of the season to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5). This service is a perennial favorite time of everyone with carol singing and a child-friendly atmosphere. All are welcome.
Bedford Santa Program Still Welcoming Volunteers for Saturday
Do you vicariously reflect on what it must be like to be Santa Claus?. Now is your chance to get a taste of the adulation and gratification that motivates the iconic Christmas Eve visitor to greater heights. The Bedford Santa program is still short several volunteers to wear the suit...
DPW: Planning For Shawsheen Cemetery in 2023
~Submitted by David Manugian, Director, Bedford Public Works. Many residents see Shawsheen Cemetery as a valuable asset of the community, both for its primary purpose as a place of mourning and reflection for those whose loved ones are interred there, as well as a safe and accessible location for walking. As such, the Town strives to provide a balance for its different visitors throughout the year.
Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy
The Bedford Select Board earlier this month adopted a policy that establishes the criteria and process for implementing “traffic calming” measures on neighborhood streets. Jeanette Rebecchi, Transportation Program Manager with the Department of Public Works, and DPW Director David Manugian presented the details to the board. Traffic calming...
The Bedford Florist Marks 40 Years in Business: Owner Nancy Tripodi Talks About the Work She Loves
Nancy Tripodi found her bliss in 1982 when she and her husband, Leo, bought what had been Palmeri’s Flowers and set about building the business which has served Bedford for four decades. She took the advice of her father-in-law who counseled her to “name the business after the town” and The Bedford Florist was born. A selection of gifts and cards was added in 1987 and includes things like candles, seasonal ideas, and home decorating items.
An Obituary: Helen W. Millar
Helen W. Millar, 91, of Bedford, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at the home of her son in South Portland, Maine. Born Helen Hope Wiley on July 26, 1931, she was the second daughter (two minutes ahead of her identical twin) of Harold and Eva Schurr Wiley. Helen and her sisters grew up on the family farm near Shawsville in Harford County, Maryland.
Fahad Alden: Why I Serve and Why You Should, Too
In one of my recent podcasts, “Lessons We Can Take from Today,” while running for a seat on the library’s Board of Trustees, I talked about the lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and funny moments that I experienced. The podcast also included voice recordings of some of the people who helped guide me through the process.
Search Consultant Says Bedford School Position a ‘Prize’
The consultant working with the School Committee on the search for a new superintendent of schools said this week that Bedford is “considered the prize” among all current vacancies statewide. Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, said at a virtual search focus group...
The Bedford Citizen Updated Letters to the Editor Policy
The Bedford Citizen has updated its policies on Letters to the Editor and Comments. As always, we welcome residents to be a part of our community forum where people can share information and discuss views on issues that are important to them. Writers must include their name and verifiable contact...
Board Chair Names 16 to Superintendent Screening Committee
The chair of the Bedford School Committee has appointed a 16-member screening committee that will review application materials and assist with interviews of candidates for superintendent of schools. “We have selected a group for the committee comprising people with a variety of perspectives and backgrounds,” said Brad Morrison in announcing...
