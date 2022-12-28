ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
GREEN BAY, WI
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 17 at Green Bay Packers

In a Week 17 that carries plenty of playoff implications with it, the Minnesota Vikings head to Green Bay to take on their NFC North rival Packers at Lambeau Field. With a win, the Vikings can virtually eliminate the Packers from playoff contention while also maintaining their hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC over the San Francisco 49ers. Before the game takes place, let’s get to know this version of the Green Bay Packers a little better.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

