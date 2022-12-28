Read full article on original website
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers begin Vikings prep without Rodgers, who has no concern with knee injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today the Packers’ prep for the Vikings beginning in earnest – without Aaron Rodgers on the field. Rodgers held out with a knee ailment, though he expressed no concern about his availability for Sunday’s game. On Wednesday, the Packers were also without...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Late Defense vs Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers failed to put away the Miami Dolphins on Sunday but the defense came up big.
Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know
The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
bestodds.com
Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
FOX Sports
Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
Vikings vs. Packers injury report: Bradbury still out
The Minnesota Vikings practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday afternoon and only four players landed on the injury report. Center Garrett Bradbury did not practice again with his back injury. Bradbury missed last week after re-aggravating the injury after a minor car accident. Defensive end James Lynch...
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 17 at Green Bay Packers
In a Week 17 that carries plenty of playoff implications with it, the Minnesota Vikings head to Green Bay to take on their NFC North rival Packers at Lambeau Field. With a win, the Vikings can virtually eliminate the Packers from playoff contention while also maintaining their hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC over the San Francisco 49ers. Before the game takes place, let’s get to know this version of the Green Bay Packers a little better.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson to Play in Playoffs With Adductor Injury, Put Off Surgery
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is delaying surgery for a torn adductor to maintain his availability for the 2022 NFL playoffs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported the four-time Pro Bowler will rehab in the meantime. At 13-2, the Eagles have clinched a postseason berth, so their...
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report
Trenton Simpson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson LB
– Impressive athlete with good change of direction and fluid hips. Can mirror and match against running backs and tight ends in man coverage. – Uses his hands well to help stay in phase when playing man coverage or get reroutes when playing underneath in zone coverage. – Has the...
Bleacher Report
Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for South Carolina CB
— Has very good length. Bends well while staying low in stance. — Shows a smooth and controlled pedal with fluid hips to flip and run. — Has very good reaction out of breaks with great closing speed when the ball is in the air. — Gets his head around...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Defends Kirk Cousins amid Backlash, Says Vikings QB Is MVP Candidate
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson took issue with the criticism that's been directed toward teammate Kirk Cousins. Jefferson said Thursday that "his numbers are right with y'all's MVP candidates":. In addition to being the starting quarterback of a team that's 12-3, Cousins is fifth in the NFL in passing yards...
Bleacher Report
Jack Campbell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Iowa LB
— Quick to key and diagnose zone versus gap runs to put himself in a good position to make plays. — Comes downhill in a hurry to fill his gap on the front side of gap runs. Takes good angles in pursuit against stretch runs or outside zone. — Physical...
