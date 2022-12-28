Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks
10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Washington Wizards will travel to Central Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Magic prediction and pick. The Wizards routed the Golden State Warriors 127-102 on Wednesday. Rui Hacimura led the way with 30 points off […] The post NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Wizards’ true feelings on Kyle Kuzma amid trade rumblings
The Washington Wizards are the ultimate trade-bait team ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Every team is looking to see if they decide to tear it down. Kyle Kuzma is the main player everyone is looking at, as he is playing very well and is on a manageable contract.
ABC7 Chicago
Stranded in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled, WI basketball team gets creative to get to FL
CHICAGO -- With 70% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled Monday, including a flight that was supposed to take a Wisconsin high school's boys basketball team to Florida for a holiday tournament, the Spartans had to get creative. It ended up being a whirlwind two-day commute to the sunshine state for...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings continue to be underrated. They enter this game underdogs. That’s despite coming from back-to-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. The Vikings have also won four of their last five games. Now at 12-3, the Vikings have officially clinched the top spot in the NFC North and are just a game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the entire conference. Minnesota can still overtake Philly if it can win its last two games and the Eagles lose in Weeks 17 and 18. Before we get ahead of ourselves, however, let’s look at our Vikings Week 17 predictions as they take on the Packers.
NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem
The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for a loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Twins must make this offseason
The Minnesota Twins haven’t had a great offseason. They entered with the main goal being to find a way to re-sign Carlos Correa after he opted out of his deal, but ended up watching him sign with the San Francisco Giants, before going back on that deal and joining the New York Mets instead. By the time that all took place, most of the top free agents on the market had already been signed.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Vikings’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a pretty good position heading into the final two weeks of the 2022 season. They have already locked up the NFC North, and they cannot fall any lower than the number three seed in the NFC. On paper, it seems like the Vikings are in a good position to […] The post Vikings’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups appeared first on ClutchPoints.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
