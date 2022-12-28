Along with the annual Diwali celebration comes the annual Sewa Diwali drive!. This Diwali season, the yearly food donation drive in the Middlesex area of Massachusetts was conducted. Backing up last year’s effort of over 2000 pounds, this year, over 2102 pounds of food were bought and donated to the Burlington MA, Food Pantry, “People Helping People.” To buy that food, over 1800 dollars were collected through donations from over 40+ members of the community. Volunteers of the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, (HSS) coordinated this effort. The advocacy of the drive came through a combination of door-to-door campaigns and spreading information through online messenger groups. Donations to the drive were made through money and also direct food contributions. The money acquired through donations was used to buy food items in local supermarkets such as Costco and Market Basket. On Saturday, November 19, all the food was brought to the “People Helping People” headquarters, where volunteers assisted in bringing and stocking the items.

