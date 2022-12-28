ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022

On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
BEDFORD, MA
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Santa Gives Thanks to Many Helpers

The Bedford Community Santa program completed its 77th year with traditional home visits by 15 teams of volunteers who visited 273 homes and delivered in excess of 900 presents on a frigid Christmas Eve. Bedford Community Santa program chairs Lorraine Griecci, Bobbie Ennis, Caroline Fedele, Paolo and Susan Sepe, Jenny...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen

We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Westboro Mobil granted license, with conditions

WESTBOROUGH – There are still issues with parking and logbooks, but Westboro Mobil on East Main Street had its Class II dealers license renewed – for two months. That’s to give town officials and owner Jack Azar time to fulfill several conditions, including how many vehicles can be on the lot, either for repairs or for sale.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Aditya_24

Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Massachusetts

Along with the annual Diwali celebration comes the annual Sewa Diwali drive!. This Diwali season, the yearly food donation drive in the Middlesex area of Massachusetts was conducted. Backing up last year’s effort of over 2000 pounds, this year, over 2102 pounds of food were bought and donated to the Burlington MA, Food Pantry, “People Helping People.” To buy that food, over 1800 dollars were collected through donations from over 40+ members of the community. Volunteers of the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, (HSS) coordinated this effort. The advocacy of the drive came through a combination of door-to-door campaigns and spreading information through online messenger groups. Donations to the drive were made through money and also direct food contributions. The money acquired through donations was used to buy food items in local supermarkets such as Costco and Market Basket. On Saturday, November 19, all the food was brought to the “People Helping People” headquarters, where volunteers assisted in bringing and stocking the items.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Despite rescue efforts, dog dies after falling through ice in southeastern Massachusetts

Despite multiple attempts by responders that arrived on scene, a dog gas died after falling through ice in southeastern Massachusetts. According to Chief O’Brien, the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just after 8:00 a.m. this morning for a dog through the ice. Car 1 arrived first to find a dog through the ice approximately 600 feet from shore. Bystanders were in the process of attempting a rescue, those efforts were stopped.
LAKEVILLE, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

