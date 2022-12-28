ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVCFOX

Fire destroys home in Birchwood Thursday night

BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A person in Birchwood will start the new year looking for a new place to live, after fire destroyed their home Thursday night. The fire broke out a little before 6 p.m. at a home on the 13000 block of Boyd Tree Hollow Road, near Grasshopper Road.
BIRCHWOOD, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
dadecountysentinel.com

Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood

Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WILDWOOD, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

