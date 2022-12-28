Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
WTVCFOX
Fire destroys home in Birchwood Thursday night
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A person in Birchwood will start the new year looking for a new place to live, after fire destroyed their home Thursday night. The fire broke out a little before 6 p.m. at a home on the 13000 block of Boyd Tree Hollow Road, near Grasshopper Road.
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WTVCFOX
'It's kind of hell:' Time running out as Budgetel evictees search for permanent home
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The quest for permanent housing remains top of mind for hundreds of residents who were evicted from the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge last month. On Friday, we learned that some of the evictees now have a place to call their permanent home. Work continues...
WTVCFOX
Etowah homeowner digging a ditch hits a gas line, causing a gas leak Tuesday night
ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department helped fix a ruptured gas line and leak after they say a home owner ruptured it while digging a ditch. The was dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 896 to the report of a ruptured gas line Tuesday night.
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVCFOX
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
dadecountysentinel.com
Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood
Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WTVCFOX
Boil Water Advisory issued for some customers in Dade County Wednesday
Some water customers in Dade County will have to boil their water until further notice, the Dade County Water and Sewer Authority (DCWSA) announced Wednesday. The utility says this affects customers "in the valley areas north of the City of Trenton." The DCWSA says the cold weather has led to...
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
WDEF
Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
WDEF
Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
WTVCFOX
Dog dispute leads to domestic violence charges for East Ridge officer in Catoosa County
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — An East Ridge Police officer faces domestic violence charges after authorities in Catoosa County say video evidence shows he screamed at a woman and made her feel unsafe while they were fighting about a dog. Arrest records show deputies arrested Micah Alexander on December 21st.
WDEF
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
