Thousands attend 2022 Holiday Bowl Parade ahead of game

It wasn’t hard to spot them or hear them as the marching band from the University of Oregon warmed up.

Just as volunteers like Patrick Carter got the famous balloons ready for this year’s Holiday Bowl Parade. Carter has been doing this for more than 20 years and says he looks forward to this year every year.

“It's amazing it's a break away from your main job helps break the monotony up enjoy people met a lot of people it's just fun," said Patrick Carter.

And around the convention center, green and baby blue colors could be spotted hours before people claimed their spots along the parade route. Some brought chairs and blankets, while others sat perched on the edge of the convention center steps.

James Bauer flew in earlier this week and says he thought they left the rain in Oregon, but it followed them to sunny San Diego.

“We asked our driver when we got here .. what's it rain like in San Diego and he said don't worry about it -- it will just drizzle on you," Bauer.

This parade is part of the pageantry that comes with the Holiday Bowl. This year the Oregon Ducks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The game will be held at Petco Park, where the baseball field has been transformed into the gridiron. And the fans will fill the stands hoping to witness a bowl win.

“ I’ll tell you we’re going to root for Oregon. But, North Carolina is going to be a tough game. They’re good.”