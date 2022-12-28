ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

communityadvocate.com

RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center

SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
SHREWSBURY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen

We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Guide

The Bedford Guide was started in 2019 with the idea to provide not only a resource for life in Bedford, but a spotlight on what makes Bedford special. The Guide features stories about events and citizens who have stood out in town during the year and made Bedford a better and more interesting place to live.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy

The Bedford Select Board earlier this month adopted a policy that establishes the criteria and process for implementing “traffic calming” measures on neighborhood streets. Jeanette Rebecchi, Transportation Program Manager with the Department of Public Works, and DPW Director David Manugian presented the details to the board. Traffic calming...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022

On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
BEDFORD, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Aditya_24

Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Massachusetts

Along with the annual Diwali celebration comes the annual Sewa Diwali drive!. This Diwali season, the yearly food donation drive in the Middlesex area of Massachusetts was conducted. Backing up last year’s effort of over 2000 pounds, this year, over 2102 pounds of food were bought and donated to the Burlington MA, Food Pantry, “People Helping People.” To buy that food, over 1800 dollars were collected through donations from over 40+ members of the community. Volunteers of the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, (HSS) coordinated this effort. The advocacy of the drive came through a combination of door-to-door campaigns and spreading information through online messenger groups. Donations to the drive were made through money and also direct food contributions. The money acquired through donations was used to buy food items in local supermarkets such as Costco and Market Basket. On Saturday, November 19, all the food was brought to the “People Helping People” headquarters, where volunteers assisted in bringing and stocking the items.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: John ‘Bob’ Howatt

John Robblee “Bob” Howatt, 78, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at The Willows at Whitney Place in Medway. Before living in Medway, Bob had been a long-time resident of Bedford. Bob was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late John P. and Alix...
MEDWAY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Sunday’s Annual Bird Count Includes Sliver of Bedford

Bedford volunteers will join their counterparts from all over the country on Sunday for the annual Christmas Bird Count (https://concordcbc.org/). “It’s the longest-running citizen-science project in the country,” said Frank Gardner, who coordinates local volunteers. He expects at least a dozen participants to identify how many birds they...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

