RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center
SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen
We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
The Bedford Guide
The Bedford Guide was started in 2019 with the idea to provide not only a resource for life in Bedford, but a spotlight on what makes Bedford special. The Guide features stories about events and citizens who have stood out in town during the year and made Bedford a better and more interesting place to live.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy
The Bedford Select Board earlier this month adopted a policy that establishes the criteria and process for implementing “traffic calming” measures on neighborhood streets. Jeanette Rebecchi, Transportation Program Manager with the Department of Public Works, and DPW Director David Manugian presented the details to the board. Traffic calming...
Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022
On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Massachusetts
Along with the annual Diwali celebration comes the annual Sewa Diwali drive!. This Diwali season, the yearly food donation drive in the Middlesex area of Massachusetts was conducted. Backing up last year’s effort of over 2000 pounds, this year, over 2102 pounds of food were bought and donated to the Burlington MA, Food Pantry, “People Helping People.” To buy that food, over 1800 dollars were collected through donations from over 40+ members of the community. Volunteers of the local chapter of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, (HSS) coordinated this effort. The advocacy of the drive came through a combination of door-to-door campaigns and spreading information through online messenger groups. Donations to the drive were made through money and also direct food contributions. The money acquired through donations was used to buy food items in local supermarkets such as Costco and Market Basket. On Saturday, November 19, all the food was brought to the “People Helping People” headquarters, where volunteers assisted in bringing and stocking the items.
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.
An Obituary: John ‘Bob’ Howatt
John Robblee “Bob” Howatt, 78, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at The Willows at Whitney Place in Medway. Before living in Medway, Bob had been a long-time resident of Bedford. Bob was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late John P. and Alix...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
Study Says Traffic-Light Timing Key to Better Flow on The Great Road
A new “traffic optimization” study says that synchronizing traffic signals would result in significant relief of congestion on The Great Road. And many of the steps can be taken soon, at a relatively low cost, the analysis says. The report, discussed by the Bedford Select Board at its...
Sunday’s Annual Bird Count Includes Sliver of Bedford
Bedford volunteers will join their counterparts from all over the country on Sunday for the annual Christmas Bird Count (https://concordcbc.org/). “It’s the longest-running citizen-science project in the country,” said Frank Gardner, who coordinates local volunteers. He expects at least a dozen participants to identify how many birds they...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.
