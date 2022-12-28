ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Agriculture Online

Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling

A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
The Hill

Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Shadow Docket Is Showing -- Once Again -- Its Contempt For Consistency When It Stands In The Way Of Their Political Goals

The emperor has no clothes — or to be more precise the Supreme Court has no consistency. The latest kick to the gut of the Court’s legitimacy came yesterday via the shadow docket — because of course. In Arizona et al. v. Alejandro Mayorkas et al., the Court held in a 5-4 decision that Title 42, a Trump era public health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled quickly from the country during the COVID-19 crisis, could not be lifted during the appeal of a lower court’s decision to end the policy.
The Hill

Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means

The Supreme Court has punted a brewing debate over immigration policy until the spring with its decision to keep a Trump administration border measure in place that restricts the flow of migrants into the United States. The court ruled on Tuesday that Title 42, which for the last two years allowed the government to expel…
France 24

US Supreme Court maintains pandemic policy used to limit immigration

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for now a pandemic-era order allowing US officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the US-Mexico border in order to consider whether 19 states could challenge the policy's end. In a 5-4 vote, the court granted a request by Republican state...
The Independent

Supreme Court keeps Trump-era migrant ban in place for now

The US Supreme Court will permit a Trump-era order barring most migrants from claiming asylum after crossing the US-Mexico border to remain in force while it considers arguments over whether a group of Republican-led states will be able to argue on behalf of the policy.Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump-appointed justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, and GOP-appointed justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to grant a request by the states, led by Arizona, to hear the case, which is an appeal of a US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling denying the states’...
