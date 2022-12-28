Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year.

The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in 2023.

“During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses.” Paula Basta, IDoA director, said. “This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current.”

Lawmakers argue that money can go toward different places in someone’s budget such as prescriptions.

To qualify for the Benefit Access Program, you must live in Illinois, be 65 years old or older (or 16 with a disability), and meet certain household income requirements. To learn more about the program, you can visit IDoA’s website .

