Illinois license plate fees will cost less for some drivers in 2023

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some older Illinoisans and Illinoisans with disabilities will pay less for their license plate stickers next year.

The cost of license plate stickers will cut down over half the cost of license plate stickers from $24 to $10 for Illinoisans on the Illinois Department of Aging’s Benefit Access Program starting in 2023.

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

“During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses.” Paula Basta, IDoA director, said. “This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current.”

Lawmakers argue that money can go toward different places in someone’s budget such as prescriptions.

To qualify for the Benefit Access Program, you must live in Illinois, be 65 years old or older (or 16 with a disability), and meet certain household income requirements. To learn more about the program, you can visit IDoA’s website .

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 14

Guest
2d ago

Yet I just paid $151.00 for a sticker. Thank you JB Prickter and you Democratic voters. And you wonder why people are leaving the state.

Reply(4)
14
Mark Hernandez
2d ago

This article says that the cost is half from 24 to 10?Well how is that if stickers are 151.00 so I’m not sure your numbers are correct

Reply(2)
4
Mike Welge
1d ago

All the stickers should be 50.00, and one plate on the vehicle!!!!!!!! This state does not fix roads!!!!!!!!

Reply
3
