Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police investigate break-in at Kohl's store in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating a break-in at a department store in Crystal Lake early Friday morning. Crystal Lake police said around 2 a.m., police were notified of an alarm at the Kohl's Department store, located at 5420 Northwest Highway. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WGN News

Supt. David Brown on the CPD’s consent decree, officer suicides, gun violence and how long he’ll lead the department

CHICAGO — As of Christmas, the city of Chicago recorded 682 murders throughout 2022 — a 14% decline in killings from the year prior, according to data from the Chicago Police Department. Violence totals, however, remain above pre-pandemic levels. With the year drawing to a close, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown spoke via phone with WGN News […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

City Should Inspect Apartments Every 5 Years To Prevent Landlord Neglect, Ald. Says

CHICAGO — A proposed ordinance aims to hold neglectful landlords to account by requiring apartments to be inspected regularly. The Metropolitan Tenants Organization, a tenants rights advocacy group, has teamed up with progressives in City Council to push for its Chicago Healthy Homes ordinance. The ordinance would require apartments be inspected by the city’s health department at least once every five years.
CHICAGO, IL

