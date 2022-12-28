Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Look to Simplify, Expand Residential Rental Tax
County supervisors will vote in February on whether to simplify the tax on short-term residential rentals like Airbnb stays by eliminating an exemption for the smallest rentals. The proposed changes would also establish new zoning regulations around the rentals based on whether the rental is an accessory use to a...
arlnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)
This past week saw 14 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $215,000 while the most expensive was $1,900,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 134 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
washingtonexec.com
Leidos’ New HQ is an Ode to Transparency, Collaboration, Employee Safety
A little over two years ago, Leidos was preparing for the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Reston, Virginia, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything changed. Leidos’ workforce went mobile, and events came to a halt — but the 275,000-square-foot facility designed for sustainability and employee wellness...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
Inside Nova
Prince William Landfill's hazardous household waste recycling closing temporarily
The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program at the Prince William County Landfill will close January and February, with an anticipated reopening in March with a new contractor. The program is provided through a private contract specializing in hazardous waste disposal and recycling, the county said in a news...
Inside Nova
Inventory crunch leaving some Fairfax home-buyers empty-handed
If you’ve been looking for a home across the Sun Gazette coverage area in Fairfax County of late, you’ve probably had a hard time making a love connection. With one exception, each of the ZIP codes in that coverage area of McLean, Great Falls, Vienna, Oakton and Tysons falls into the “Limited” category of Bright MLS’s T3 Home-Demand Index, based on a dearth of buyer activity.
Inside Nova
Trash-collection costs could be headed higher for Arlington homeowners
Arlington residents who have their trash and recyclables handled by the county government may face a case of sticker shock when the government’s fiscal 2024 budget is adopted in the spring and implemented over the summer. County Manager Mark Schwartz at the December meeting of the Arlington County Civic...
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
theburn.com
Leesburg hobby shop will shut its doors Saturday
Sad news on the local retail scene as the Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles shop has announced that they will close their doors for good on Saturday. This after 21 years doing business in downtown Leesburg. The store on West Market Street announced back in November that it was closing, but...
restonnow.com
Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1
There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
Augusta Free Press
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements
Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The five localities will provide matching funds to support...
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
NBC Washington
A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space
It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space. A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. The students there are familiar...
Inside Nova
Metro offering free rides, extended service on New Year's Eve
Metrorail, Metrobus, and MetroAccess won't cost a thing this New Year's Eve. Take a train, bus or paratransit service starting at 8 p.m., Saturday and the ride will be free of charge. Service hours will also be extended for Metro until 2 a.m., with late-night Metrobus service on selected routes until 3 a.m. for customers connecting from train to bus, the agency said in a news release.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
sungazette.news
VDOT efforts in McLean draw community criticism, blowback
Some McLean residents have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they said has...
alxnow.com
Alexandria mayor praises Youngkin’s new affordable housing plan
The tension between Alexandria’s leaders and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is not exactly a secret, but there have been a few surprising examples of overlapping policy goals. Most recently, Mayor Justin Wilson shared vocal support for Youngkin’s new Make Virginia Home plan. The plan includes a multi-pronged approach...
