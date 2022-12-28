Read full article on original website
Top Viewed The Bedford Citizen Story of 2022
On Wednesday, we asked you to guess the top viewed story of 2022 from the list of top stories listed by month. In under 48 hours, 72 readers played along, and by far the top guess was March’s story on the Arrest Made in Murder of Bedford Resident Natalie Scheublin.
Letter to the Editor: Santa’s Elves Return for the 77th Year of Gift Drop!
A big thank you, again this year, to the following merry elves who arrived to help Santa put a smile on the face of every child in Bedford. They are happy, dedicated elves from every corner of Bedford. Two and three generations of families show up. They come year after...
Bedford Santa Gives Thanks to Many Helpers
The Bedford Community Santa program completed its 77th year with traditional home visits by 15 teams of volunteers who visited 273 homes and delivered in excess of 900 presents on a frigid Christmas Eve. Bedford Community Santa program chairs Lorraine Griecci, Bobbie Ennis, Caroline Fedele, Paolo and Susan Sepe, Jenny...
Still Time to Help The Bedford Citizen
We’re counting down to 2023 and The Bedford Citizen needs your help. Thanks to readers like you, we have just over $12,000 left to raise to reach our $39,000 year-end fundraising goal. Will you make a gift today so we can bring the news of Bedford to you?. If...
The Bedford Guide
The Bedford Guide was started in 2019 with the idea to provide not only a resource for life in Bedford, but a spotlight on what makes Bedford special. The Guide features stories about events and citizens who have stood out in town during the year and made Bedford a better and more interesting place to live.
Real Estate Transfers ~ Dec. 15, 2022
The Bedford Citizen posts real estate transfers through an agreement with The Warren Group. 21 Wilson Road, an eight-room Old Style on one acre, built in 1928:. Sold by Andrew P Wood RET and Andrew Wood on 11/16/2022 to Middlesex Dev Group LLC for $775,000. 4 Pheasant Lane #4, a...
Sunday’s Annual Bird Count Includes Sliver of Bedford
Bedford volunteers will join their counterparts from all over the country on Sunday for the annual Christmas Bird Count (https://concordcbc.org/). “It’s the longest-running citizen-science project in the country,” said Frank Gardner, who coordinates local volunteers. He expects at least a dozen participants to identify how many birds they...
Public Invited to Join Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day
The seventh annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day, sponsored by Bedford Embraces Diversity, is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the student center of the Middlesex Community College campus, 591 Springs Rd. The event is being billed as “a day of celebration, learning, and...
Bedford Scouts Bring a Cookbook to Life
What do cheese and jam turnovers, spice-trade deviled eggs, and cavalla butter cookies with Mr. Bhaer’s chocolate drops have in common, besides sounding delicious? They are all recipes in The Little Women Cookbook by Wini Moranville. This delightful book was assigned to Orchard House for this year’s “Family Trees:...
An Obituary: John ‘Bob’ Howatt
John Robblee “Bob” Howatt, 78, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at The Willows at Whitney Place in Medway. Before living in Medway, Bob had been a long-time resident of Bedford. Bob was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late John P. and Alix...
An Obituary: George M. Epple
George M. Epple, 79, of Bedford died peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Scott and his daughter-in-law, Colleen, grandchildren Grace, Miles and Lincoln; and his brother, William. George received his Ph.D. in anthropology from Brandeis University in 1973....
The Bedford Citizen Updated Letters to the Editor Policy
The Bedford Citizen has updated its policies on Letters to the Editor and Comments. As always, we welcome residents to be a part of our community forum where people can share information and discuss views on issues that are important to them. Writers must include their name and verifiable contact...
Letter to the Editor: Should Gun Violence Prevention Program be a Priority for Bedford?
The Board of Health recently announced that gun violence prevention was going to be a major focus for them in 2023. As I read the article on this, I did not see any evidence to support that this is a problem in Bedford. By making gun violence their main focus in 2023 they are ignoring other serious health issues that they should be focusing on that are real threats to all Bedford residents which include: the influenza epidemic, ongoing covid infections and Lyme disease which is a serious issue that needs much more focus.
DPW: Planning For Shawsheen Cemetery in 2023
~Submitted by David Manugian, Director, Bedford Public Works. Many residents see Shawsheen Cemetery as a valuable asset of the community, both for its primary purpose as a place of mourning and reflection for those whose loved ones are interred there, as well as a safe and accessible location for walking. As such, the Town strives to provide a balance for its different visitors throughout the year.
Board Chair Names 16 to Superintendent Screening Committee
The chair of the Bedford School Committee has appointed a 16-member screening committee that will review application materials and assist with interviews of candidates for superintendent of schools. “We have selected a group for the committee comprising people with a variety of perspectives and backgrounds,” said Brad Morrison in announcing...
Bedford Select Board Adopts ‘Traffic Calming’ Policy
The Bedford Select Board earlier this month adopted a policy that establishes the criteria and process for implementing “traffic calming” measures on neighborhood streets. Jeanette Rebecchi, Transportation Program Manager with the Department of Public Works, and DPW Director David Manugian presented the details to the board. Traffic calming...
Fahad Alden: Why I Serve and Why You Should, Too
In one of my recent podcasts, “Lessons We Can Take from Today,” while running for a seat on the library’s Board of Trustees, I talked about the lessons I learned, mistakes I made, and funny moments that I experienced. The podcast also included voice recordings of some of the people who helped guide me through the process.
Bedford Santa Program Still Welcoming Volunteers for Saturday
Do you vicariously reflect on what it must be like to be Santa Claus?. Now is your chance to get a taste of the adulation and gratification that motivates the iconic Christmas Eve visitor to greater heights. The Bedford Santa program is still short several volunteers to wear the suit...
Health Department: Free COVID-19 Treatments are Available
Bedford Health Department reminds residents of options for COVID-19 treatments. More information can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/free-telehealth-for-covid-19-treatment-with-paxlovid.
Recreation Director Conducting Inventory of Outdoor Play Spaces
Recreation Director Josh Smith and his staff are assembling a comprehensive inventory of Bedford play areas and parks and their amenities. Smith stressed he is focused on the listing and it is premature to survey residents for input. “We’re still in the evaluation stage – finding the densely populated areas,...
