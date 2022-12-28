The Board of Health recently announced that gun violence prevention was going to be a major focus for them in 2023. As I read the article on this, I did not see any evidence to support that this is a problem in Bedford. By making gun violence their main focus in 2023 they are ignoring other serious health issues that they should be focusing on that are real threats to all Bedford residents which include: the influenza epidemic, ongoing covid infections and Lyme disease which is a serious issue that needs much more focus.

