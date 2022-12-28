ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Hot takes: How TechCrunch+ covered climate tech in 2022

Take a look at some of our hottest TechCrunch+ climate 2022 coverage:. Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse. In August 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin spoke with the automotive industry to ensure that the lucrative tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act that made EVs more affordable for U.S. consumers go toward the purchase of cars manufactured in the United States.
TechCrunch

How TechCrunch+ followed the roller-coaster crypto market in 2022

However, this isn’t supposed to be an article chronicling FTX’s downfall from the past year — it’s a recap of our 2022 crypto coverage, which could also be seen as a Jacquelyn Melinek highlights reel with a feature from Alex Wilhelm. Here’s some of our top...
TechCrunch

How to spin up an investing network from scratch as a first-time founder

We recently sat down with three VCs who have also been founders to talk about different ways founders can approach this problem, how to land that first term sheet and what that term sheet should contain. Today, we’re featuring the first part of that conversation. We spoke with investors James...
TechCrunch

How TechCrunch+ followed the venture dollars in 2022

Let’s get into our top TechCrunch+ venture stories of 2022:. The power pendulum is swinging back to employers, isn’t it?. Layoffs swept through the tech industry all year long. Natasha Mascarenhas spoke with Nolan Church, who helped lead Carta’s 2020 layoffs as its chief people officer. However, we’re...
The Jewish Press

Singularity Capital VC Fund to Increase Israel Investments

Despite the tech slowdown, Arizona-based venture capital fund Singularity Capital will increase its investments in Israel. According to Globes, this new development was revealed during a recent visit to the Jewish state by Singularity’s managing partner Sudeep Mishra. “The visit to Israel has been enlightening for me and the...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
TechCrunch

Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes

If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
TechCrunch

Why GGV Capital’s Hans Tung is OK with 2023 being ‘the year of down rounds’

This year was one of the most difficult the startup world has seen in some time, as it forced investors and founders alike to adapt to a drastically different market than they enjoyed in 2021. To better understand GGV’s position during a challenging venture environment, I sat down with managing...
CNBC

The fintech reckoning is upon us. Here’s what to expect next year

Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
TechCrunch

India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency

India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
TechCrunch

Redefining ‘founder-friendly’ capital in the post-FTX era

In 2021, investors overdid a version of “founder-friendly” capital that boiled down to founders continually raising capital and reaching record valuations, enjoying no inputs from their investors. In turn, companies across the board missed out on the balance brought by investors’ complementary breadth of guidance. Today, it’s clear many companies could have used that guidance, seeing as FTX is only our latest and most high-profile example.
TechCrunch

Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?

The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
TechCrunch

E-bike subsidies, consolidation and IPOs: Our 2023 micromobility predictions

We also saw further consolidation happen in the shared micromobility industry, e-bikes and e-mopeds start to make a dent in delivery and logistics networks and a few promising policy initiatives that might just get people out of cars and onto smaller form factors. With 2022 in our rearview mirror, we...
TechCrunch

The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups

However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
TechCrunch

Is Instacart a forerunner of bad news?

According to The Information, citing “two people familiar with the situation,” Instacart has cut its internal valuation to around $10 billion. That’s 20% lower than its October 2022 valuation — and a 75% cut compared to its March 2021 peak. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
TechCrunch

Ample’s founder explains what it takes to scale EV battery swapping

Billions of dollars have gone into developing batteries that can handle fast charges as well as chargers that can top up a vehicle in as little as 20 minutes. Few, at least in the U.S., are really talking about battery swapping for cars and trucks. Ample happens to be among...

