TechCrunch
Hot takes: How TechCrunch+ covered climate tech in 2022
Take a look at some of our hottest TechCrunch+ climate 2022 coverage:. Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse. In August 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin spoke with the automotive industry to ensure that the lucrative tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act that made EVs more affordable for U.S. consumers go toward the purchase of cars manufactured in the United States.
TechCrunch
How TechCrunch+ followed the roller-coaster crypto market in 2022
However, this isn’t supposed to be an article chronicling FTX’s downfall from the past year — it’s a recap of our 2022 crypto coverage, which could also be seen as a Jacquelyn Melinek highlights reel with a feature from Alex Wilhelm. Here’s some of our top...
TechCrunch
How to spin up an investing network from scratch as a first-time founder
We recently sat down with three VCs who have also been founders to talk about different ways founders can approach this problem, how to land that first term sheet and what that term sheet should contain. Today, we’re featuring the first part of that conversation. We spoke with investors James...
TechCrunch
How TechCrunch+ followed the venture dollars in 2022
Let’s get into our top TechCrunch+ venture stories of 2022:. The power pendulum is swinging back to employers, isn’t it?. Layoffs swept through the tech industry all year long. Natasha Mascarenhas spoke with Nolan Church, who helped lead Carta’s 2020 layoffs as its chief people officer. However, we’re...
The Jewish Press
Singularity Capital VC Fund to Increase Israel Investments
Despite the tech slowdown, Arizona-based venture capital fund Singularity Capital will increase its investments in Israel. According to Globes, this new development was revealed during a recent visit to the Jewish state by Singularity’s managing partner Sudeep Mishra. “The visit to Israel has been enlightening for me and the...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
TechCrunch
Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes
If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
TechCrunch
Why GGV Capital’s Hans Tung is OK with 2023 being ‘the year of down rounds’
This year was one of the most difficult the startup world has seen in some time, as it forced investors and founders alike to adapt to a drastically different market than they enjoyed in 2021. To better understand GGV’s position during a challenging venture environment, I sat down with managing...
CNBC
The fintech reckoning is upon us. Here’s what to expect next year
Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
TechCrunch
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
TechCrunch
Redefining ‘founder-friendly’ capital in the post-FTX era
In 2021, investors overdid a version of “founder-friendly” capital that boiled down to founders continually raising capital and reaching record valuations, enjoying no inputs from their investors. In turn, companies across the board missed out on the balance brought by investors’ complementary breadth of guidance. Today, it’s clear many companies could have used that guidance, seeing as FTX is only our latest and most high-profile example.
BC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic, a provider of business-to-business digital marketing services.
TechCrunch
Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?
The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
TechCrunch
E-bike subsidies, consolidation and IPOs: Our 2023 micromobility predictions
We also saw further consolidation happen in the shared micromobility industry, e-bikes and e-mopeds start to make a dent in delivery and logistics networks and a few promising policy initiatives that might just get people out of cars and onto smaller form factors. With 2022 in our rearview mirror, we...
TechCrunch
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
TechCrunch
Despite myriad flaws, US remains top spot for Black startup founders seeking VC dollars
It’s quite easy to harp on the dismal funding and often discriminatory treatment that Black founders receive in the U.S. Through the haze, though, the reality is that the heart of the American Dream is still beating. For example, Lotanna Ezeike, a serial founder, said he’s looking to fundraise...
TechCrunch
Is Instacart a forerunner of bad news?
According to The Information, citing “two people familiar with the situation,” Instacart has cut its internal valuation to around $10 billion. That’s 20% lower than its October 2022 valuation — and a 75% cut compared to its March 2021 peak. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
TechCrunch
Ample’s founder explains what it takes to scale EV battery swapping
Billions of dollars have gone into developing batteries that can handle fast charges as well as chargers that can top up a vehicle in as little as 20 minutes. Few, at least in the U.S., are really talking about battery swapping for cars and trucks. Ample happens to be among...
Domestic demand drives growth in Russian factory activity in Dec -PMI
MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years.
