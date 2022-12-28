Police looking for Michael Anthony Caylor

The Tucson Police Department is looking for Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, after he allegedly shot at uniformed officers.

According to police , they tried to stop a white SUV near North 14th Avenue and West Venture Street. However, Caylor, the driver, refused to stop.

Eventually, he pulled over into an empty parking lot. Officers say Caylor then began shooting at them as he ran away.

Investigators have identified him with the help of detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit. Caylor has a past criminal history with law enforcement .

Tucson detectives have since put out a warrant for his arrest, highlighting three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Authorities describe Caylor as 5'11," 190 pounds, with green eyes, and consider him armed and dangerous.

If someone sees Caylor, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 88-CRIME.

