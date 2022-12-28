ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police looking for Michael Anthony Caylor

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PVn1_0jwoGwHM00

The Tucson Police Department is looking for Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, after he allegedly shot at uniformed officers.

According to police , they tried to stop a white SUV near North 14th Avenue and West Venture Street. However, Caylor, the driver, refused to stop.

Eventually, he pulled over into an empty parking lot. Officers say Caylor then began shooting at them as he ran away.

Investigators have identified him with the help of detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit. Caylor has a past criminal history with law enforcement .

Tucson detectives have since put out a warrant for his arrest, highlighting three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Authorities describe Caylor as 5'11," 190 pounds, with green eyes, and consider him armed and dangerous.

If someone sees Caylor, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 88-CRIME.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Fatal Gilbert crash inspires condolences, donations

Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert. Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two homicide suspects have been taken into custody after they were stopped on Interstate 10 in Marana on Friday, Dec. 30. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two were wanted by Mesa police. As of 4 p.m., traffic was stopped in...
MARANA, AZ
KGUN 9

CCSO: Douglas couple dies of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A couple died near Douglas Tuesday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Both people were age 47. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Douglas Fire crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Bay Acres. Neighbors told...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
wbrc.com

Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has died in a road rage incident over the holidays. According to the Tucson Police Department, 21-year-old Jada Thompson was injured on Christmas Eve when someone started shooting the car she was traveling in. KOLD reports that Thompson was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman killed in a road-rage shooting Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A case of road rage ended the life of a young woman on Tucson’s east side on Christmas Eve. The Tucson Police Department said Jada Thompson, 21, was killed when someone shot at the vehicle she was riding in it near Speedway and Swan.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Former AZ Border Patrol agent ordered to pay $151K for helping to smuggle drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for using his patrol vehicle to help smuggle drugs into Arizona. Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail was ordered earlier this month to pay $151,000 to the Border Patrol to compensate for the time he spent engaging in criminal activity while working for the federal agency, prosecutors say.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy