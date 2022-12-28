ICS, which helps older adults and those with disabilities, looks for volunteers

Interfaith Community Services (ICS) is looking for volunteers.

"We have 1,300 registered ICS volunteers. 900 are active," ICS Volunteer Engagement Assistant Maria Brown said. "But we can always use more volunteers in the many different areas of our services.

The organization is a nonprofit that helps seniors and those with disabilities stay safe and independent in their homes.

"Our organization is built on volunteerism and that is the core of who we are and we could not do or exist without our volunteers," Brown added.

For more information, please visit the ICS website .

——-

