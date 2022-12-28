KC pharmacies are low on cold medicine. Children’s Mercy shares tips for at-home care

A “triple-demic” of COVID, the flu and RSV is hitting Kansas City , wiping out area pharmacies’ stock of cold medicine, especially kids’ cold medicine.

CVS and Walgreens said they are limiting the number of children’s over-the-counter medications that people can buy. CVS has a two-product limit on children’s pain-reducing medications in all pharmacies and online, while Walgreens imposed a six-product limit on kids’ fever-reducing medicines, but that only applies to online purchases.

Other medications that are in short supply are Tamiflu, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, and amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections such as strep throat and ear and chest infections.

Many Kansas City CVS and Walgreens stores say their shelves where the cough and cold medicines are stocked, such as Advil, Motrin and Tylenol, are now bare. A representative with the CVS on 7907 State Line Road said there’s “almost nothing” available.

WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Children’s Mercy shared these tips on how to manage your child’s illness at home. Children can be treated for a fever using acetaminophen or ibuprofen. If this is the route you take, follow these steps:

Ibuprofen can be used for kids 6 months and older, while acetaminophen can be used for younger infants. You should contact your child’s primary doctor if they’re less than 3 months old and have a fever before using acetaminophen.

Choose the medication your child responds to best and stick with it. Don’t switch.

Keep track of when you give the medication, so the next dose isn’t given too soon. This also helps with conserving your supply.

Don’t give your child adult medication at a lower dose. It’s hard to verify if you gave your children the correct amount.

The Star also spoke to Children’s Mercy in October, when the hospital provided a guide on what to look for if you think your child is having issues with COVID-19, the flu or RSV.

Shelves at stores like the CVS at 11124 Holmes Road and around the Kansas metro have a shortage of children’s cold and flu remedies due to multiple epidemics. Susan Pfannmuller/ Special to The Star

OTHER TREATMENTS YOU CAN DO AT HOME

You should give your child extra fluids , like water, since being well-hydrated helps the body give off heat through the skin and fight the fever.

Extra clothing also helps. If you notice your kid shivering , wrap them in blankets or layer until the shivering stops. In rare cases, you can give your child a sponge bath using lukewarm water — around 85 to 90 degrees — for 20-30 minutes.

WHEN TO CALL A DOCTOR

Children’s Mercy said you should contact your doctor if one of the following occurs:

Your child looks or acts very sick

Any serious symptoms occur, such as trouble breathing

The fever goes above 104 degrees, the fever lasts more than 3 days or both happen

Their symptoms become worse

HOW DO I KNOW WHAT MY CHILD HAS?

COVID-19, the flu and RSV can have similar symptoms, and the illnesses may even occur at the same time. To know for sure whether you, your child or a senior in your life is experiencing one or more of these illnesses, testing is available around the metro.

View a map of the state-sponsored testing sites in Missouri here . These sites use one nasal swab to test for all three of the “triple-demic” viruses, and are available for free with no insurance information collected.

The three in the Kansas City area are:

Operating Engineers Local #101 at 6601 Winchester Ave. #280, open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Heavy Construction Laborers Local #663 parking lot at 7820 Prospect Ave., open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Super Flea parking lot at 6200 Saint John, open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also get a COVID-19 test at many CVS, Quest and Walgreens locations mapped here and at other independent testing sites mapped here . You can also get flu shots and COVID-19 booster shots at CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies in the metro.