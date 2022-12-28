ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 6

Related
Fox17

2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
GREENVILLE, MI
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy