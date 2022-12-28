Read full article on original website
'She's the strongest woman I know' | Postal worker and family overwhelmed by support after crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been nearly a week since a local postal worker was involved in a serious head-on crash. Dora Schweiger of Sand Lake is recovering from her injuries after her USPS truck and a semi collided during blizzard-like conditions. Michigan State Police report the crash happened...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
2 dead in Oakfield Twp., multi-vehicle crash on M-57
Two people have died after a crash in Oakfield Township Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 on M-57 and Lappley Avenue NE. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is told the crash involved three different vehicles: an ambulance, semi and SUV. The preliminary...
Fox17
2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
Cat rescued from Kent County house fire
Crews on the scene tell FOX 17 that everyone was able to get out safely. A cat was also rescued from the property.
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 3 men near Howard City
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser for postal worker seriously injured during snow storm
KENT COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Call it a Christmas miracle if you will. But just a couple of days before Christmas, postal worker Dora Schweiger was out on her route in Kent County on M-57 near Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township northeast of Grand Rapids when she was involved in a head-on crash with a semitruck.
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
West MI teen going home from hospital after more than 100 days of recovery following car crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan athlete is getting ready to go home after 100 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. It's been more than three months since the 16-year-old West Ottawa student was in a car crash that left him in critical condition. It's clear from...
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
Man dead, teen injured in shooting in Norton Shores
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday.
Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
