TechCrunch
How TechCrunch+ followed the venture dollars in 2022
Let’s get into our top TechCrunch+ venture stories of 2022:. The power pendulum is swinging back to employers, isn’t it?. Layoffs swept through the tech industry all year long. Natasha Mascarenhas spoke with Nolan Church, who helped lead Carta’s 2020 layoffs as its chief people officer. However, we’re...
TechCrunch
Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data
Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
TechCrunch
How to spin up an investing network from scratch as a first-time founder
We recently sat down with three VCs who have also been founders to talk about different ways founders can approach this problem, how to land that first term sheet and what that term sheet should contain. Today, we’re featuring the first part of that conversation. We spoke with investors James...
TechCrunch
5 promising fusion startups that aren’t unicorns — yet
Fusion power, which has always seemed like science fiction and just about as plausible, suddenly took a very tangible step toward reality. That doesn’t mean that anyone is going to hook a fusion power plant up to the grid tomorrow or even in 10 years. But it does give a boost to a field that’s been brimming with confidence of late. A confluence of advances has led to a tidal wave of startups and investments. In the last year alone, investors bet $2.7 billion on fusion startups.
TechCrunch
Meta acquires Luxexcel, a smart eyewear company
Founded in 2009, Luxexcel uses 3D printing to make prescription lenses for glasses. More recently, the company has focused its efforts on smart lenses, which can be printed with integrated technology like LCD displays and holographic film. “We’re excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
globalspec.com
Swarm robotics on the molecular scale
Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
marktechpost.com
Meet SinFusion: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Generates Realistic Images And Videos Using A Single Input
Diffusion models became the de-facto solution for image generation tasks. They have outperformed generative adversarial networks (GANs) in multiple tasks. It is now possible to generate realistic-looking images with absurd prompts. This realistic generation capability does not come for free, though. Diffusion models are extremely costly to train as they...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Startup says it has received $1M in preorders for its $60K hydrofoiling personal watercraft
Hey, folks, welcome back! Below we’ve got some 2022 roundups and even some news. I suspect it’ll get even leaner as the week wears on, but no matter! There will always be stories to share. Now, here is your Wednesday edition of the Daily Crunch. — Hank.
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
Food Tech Friday Podcast: Farmbots, Smart Mixers and Cocaine Bear
We’re ramping our Friday food tech casual news podcast back up again, and on this week’s episode, Mike and Carlos talk about some of the stories that caught their attention this week:. Will reusable containers take off at colleges? What about restaurants? One startup is trying to make...
TechCrunch
Bitcoin miner Argo to avoid bankruptcy with $100M deal from Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital has agreed to acquire Argo Blockchain’s bitcoin mining facility Helios for $65 million, the two firms announced Wednesday. The deal also includes Galaxy acquiring “related operations” from Argo Blockchain. Galaxy will also provide Argo with a $35 million loan as the company restructures, secured by a collateral package with Argo mining equipment. Argo will keep ownership of its machines at the Dickens County, Texas, facility and will enter a two-year hosting agreement with Galaxy to provide a place for its mining machines at the facility.
US Denim Mills Develops Rapid Clean Manufacturing Technology
A sustainable mindset has become an essential business need today, putting manufacturers under immense pressure to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing techniques at every possible stage. Taking a cue from the increasing demand for sustainability in apparel production, Pakistan-based US Denim Mills, the fabrics vertical of US Group, has developed another eco-efficient alternative technology, Rapid Clean, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces resource depletion, cost and waste—all while maximizing consumer satisfaction. Rapid Clean is a sustainable manufacturing technique designed to replace some of the most water-intensive and pollutant fabric finishing processes. This smart technology by US Denim Mills allows the company to conserve natural...
TechCrunch
Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes
If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
TechCrunch
The best TechCrunch+ investor surveys of 2022
So when we thought about the best ways to find out what’s happening in a particular sector, we figured why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth — the investors?. At TechCrunch+, we see investor surveys as a way to dig deep and put together a snapshot of a sector that founders and investors can use to understand their market. We ran 30 surveys this year, and the feedback we’ve received has certainly helped us improve our game and widen our scope.
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
thefastmode.com
Altair Invests $10M in Photonic Startup Xscape Photonics
Altair, a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), has invested $10 million in Xscape Photonics, a start-up that developed patented technology for photonic chips for ultrahigh-bandwidth connections inside data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. Until now, computing leveraged a traditional electronic approach to moving vast amounts...
solarpowerworldonline.com
2022 paves way for massive growth for solar + storage industry
Robust federal clean energy policy has laid the groundwork for a decade of explosive growth for the solar and storage industries. A 10-year extension of the investment tax credit, new incentives for domestic solar product manufacturing and many other provisions will help solar and storage meet the increasing demand for home-grown, clean energy.
